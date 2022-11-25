5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for mushroom islands

Mushroom fields, also known as mushroom islands, are one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft 1.19. They are only present as islands in massive oceans, which is why they are very difficult to find. These regions do not generate any green vegetation and are filled with mycelium blocks and large mushrooms. Another unique characteristic about them is that no hostile mob can spawn in this biome.

Though veteran gamers who have played the sandbox game for a long time must have found mushroom fields, it takes a lot of work for beginners. This is where specific seeds can come in handy. These are special codes that generate a particular type of world. Players can feed them in the world creation window and generate the world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. While all the seeds work properly in Minecraft 1.19, there can be other great seeds for mushroom fields.

Find mushroom fields in these 5 seeds for Minecraft 1.19

1) Mushroom Fields near a shipwreck (Seed: 391825188289866174)

Mushroom fields right beside a shipwreck in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is an excellent seed for players to find the rare biome, as the mushroom field is close to the spawn location. Players will spawn at the foot of a massive mountain with an abandoned village and even a huge ravine. They can easily gather resources and hit the ocean to explore. With the coordinates provided, they will soon be able to find mushroom fields.

Another great aspect of this seed is that a Shipwreck and Underwater Ruin are also generated beside the rare biome.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: 308, Z: 191)

2) Mushroom Fields close to spawn (Seed: 1990724784183343429)

Players can go straight into the ocean from spawn to find the rare biome in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is another good seed as it spawns players in a relatively good location where they can see an exposed Underwater Ruin. They can gather resources and prepare themselves for the voyage to the rare biome. While rowing towards the mushroom biome, players will also find an Ocean Monument. The biome in this seed will be massive, giving players plenty of space to explore.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: -23, Z: 9)

3) Small Mushroom island beside Ocean Monument (Seed: -9088327719546042023)

Small mushroom island beside an Ocean Monument in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This seed contains a mushroom field that is relatively smaller in size. Though players would not love to see the size of the rare biome, it generates only a few blocks from an Ocean Monument. Since both structures are rare, this phenomenon is unique to witness. Players can also create a base in the monument using the mushroom biome.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: -777, Z: 616)

4) Mushroom Fields surrounded by coral reefs (Seed: -171054664439859968)

This Minecraft 1.19 seed has a mushroom biome with a ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

This seed will spawn players in the Badlands biome. Though it is a tough region to survive in, Badlands itself is a rare biome in the game. Once players set sail for the mushroom field, they will find it surrounded by beautiful coral reefs. Furthermore, there will be a ruined portal in the biome as well.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: 610, Z: -468)

5) Mushroom Fields close to regular biomes (Seed: -7441582242858760918)

Mushroom fields in this Minecraft 1.19 seed are quite close to regular biomes (Image via Mojang)

Though the rare biome in this seed is quite far from the spawn point, players will find mushroom fields close to another land mass with regular biomes. This is rare since an ocean usually surrounds mushroom fields for hundreds of blocks. The mushroom field in this seed will allow players to easily access the rare biome and simultaneously build their base and progress in regular biomes.

Coordinates of the biome: (X: 1262, Z: -1122)

