5 best Minecraft seeds for abandoned villages in 2022

Abandoned villages in Minecraft are meant to represent the aftermath of something terrible. The villagers inside them are undead, zombified variants and the houses are desecrated and covered in cobwebs. Every light source in an abandoned village is missing, as is the door from each house.

Each abandoned village has a 2% chance of spawning when Minecraft generates its Overworld in a new save. This is for good reason, as the villagers found inside these structures are quite unique and can be reverted back into regular villagers, giving massive discounts on trades.

This article lists some seeds that have been abandoned or "zombie" villages and other valuable structures close to spawn.

The best Abandoned Village seeds to check out in Minecraft 1.19

5) Abandoned village with trapped zombie villager (Seed: -6711045613108789570)

This Minecraft seed spawns players at the edge of a large plains biome, right beside a network of rivers. An even bigger, snowy plain lies south of this biome. As they spawn, players will immediately notice a ruined portal around 40 blocks south of spawn. A northbound river flows towards the east of spawn, and soon merges into a large network of rivers that leads into the ocean.

An abandoned or zombie village lies at a distance of 160 blocks to the northeast of spawn. Players can head there for exploration, and to find a zombie villager that has been trapped in a house due to the growth of an oak tree in front of its entrance. Players can make use of this and turn the zombie villager into a regular one using a golden apple or any item that gives it the effect of weakness.

4) Ancient city under abandoned village (Seed: 7214364169808868668)

This Minecraft seed spawns players on a tiny island that is almost entirely made out of the stony shore biome. However, at the very center of the island, an even smaller patch of land generates a plains biome barely a hundred blocks in length. Two mineshafts can be found directly below the spawn, which gives players the opportunity to find valuable loot early on in the game.

If players head west, they will soon come to a larger plains biome that has two snow biomes at its center: a Snowy Slopes biome and a Frozen Peak biome. Adjacent to the snowy region is a zombie village, along with an ancient city below it.

3) Abandoned village at spawn (Seed: -1518022259804054032)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player inside a plains biome, near the foot of some windswept gravelly hills. To their immediate northwest, they can find an abandoned village. Being just 80 blocks from spawn, the village gives players the perfect start, as they can capture zombie villagers and turn them into regular villagers for crazy discounts.

Additionally, the Gravelly Hills biome is a place with large mountains made entirely out of gravel, which can be beneficial to players competing in Minecraft’s survival mode. This is because when mined, gravel blocks have a chance to drop a specific amount of flint. This resource is used to make items like flint, steel, arrows, and a fletching table.

2) Abandoned village and other structures near spawn (Seed: -3455479205587742712)

This profitable Minecraft seed spawns players inside a large plains biome. There are multiple structures and points of interest available nearby. Mineshafts can be found directly underneath the spawnpoint, and multiple ravines lie all around the spawning area.

If players head around 500 blocks southwest, they will come to an abandoned village with a large network of mineshafts below it. Another great feature of this seed is that a Woodland Mansion can be found at the following coordinates: X: 872 Z: 328

1) Abandoned village beside shipwreck (Seed: 503820740)

This seed spawns players between three of the most commonly known biomes of Minecraft – the Savanna, Beach, and Plains biomes. The spawning area is located in the Plains biome, while an abandoned village is located right beside it, inside the Savanna biome.

Finally, if players head down to the beach, they can find a chest of buried treasure at coordinates X: 200 Z: 88, and a shipwreck at X: 184 Z: 104. More buried treasure chests lie towards the west of spawn.

The shipwreck and abandoned village are exceptionally close to each other, which makes the process of exploring the two structures quite convenient for players. A ruined portal can also be found nearby, at coordinates X: 312 Z: 264.

