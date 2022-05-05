5 best Minecraft seeds for ocean monuments (2022)

Generating in Minecraft's oceans, ocean monuments are sprawling structures filled with rare items and blocks. However, they are also protected by powerful mobs known as guardians and elder guardians.

If players are looking for ocean monuments in abundance, there are plenty of world seeds worth looking into. Even with the changes in terrain generation in 1.18, there are still many seeds that generate multiple monuments in an immediate area or create a perfect situation to explore a single monument.

If new or returning players are interested in diving into the ocean's depths and exploring ocean monuments, there are a few seeds worth generating and diving into.

Awesome seeds for exploring ocean monuments in Minecraft

5) Savannah Village Near Shipwreck and Monument (8795613549813)

This 1.18 seed provides everything players need to gear up for underwater excursions in an ocean monument, but also the two nearby shipwrecks (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed is a great fit for Minecraft players who ideally want to prepare before they dive into the dangers of an ocean monument.

Players spawn on the tip of a savannah biome, complete with a village reaching into the nearby waters. There's plenty of potential to craft and grow, thanks to the village's connection to the mainland. Once players are ready to do some underwater delving, they have multiple options.

Two shipwrecks rest immediately near the village at (X:-136, Z:-568) and (X:-152, Z:-344). Players could also bypass them and head directly to the ocean monument at (X:-264, Z: -472). The monument is paired with several smaller ruins, which are worth exploring as well.

4) Mountain Survival Island (1248939201)

Players in this seed can establish themselves on the survival island before heading to the ocean monuments nearby (Image via Minecraft & Chill/Youtube)

Minecraft players often want to set up shop before bounding into the game's generated structures, and this seed provides an excellent opportunity.

Players spawn on a mountainous island that includes forest, snowy peak and stony shore biomes in its confines. Once players have the gear they need, they can head out to nearby ocean monuments offshore at (X:296, Z:-616), (X:-152, Z:-792) and (X:-920, Z:-344).

With a total of three ocean monuments within reach, players will have no shortage of exploration to do.

3) Island Village and Double Monuments (-104234528804560702)

Players can easily access two ocean monuments from a lone island village (Image via Mojang)

With this Minecraft 1.18 seed, players will have near-instant access to two ocean monuments in very close proximity to each other.

To the east of the spawn point, players also have access to a village (X:-256, Z:-368) in order to get themselves up to speed. A few adjacent islands can also assist players in gathering the necessary materials they'll need for their adventures.

Once they're ready to roll, they can find the two ocean monuments at (X:-104, Z:-264) and (X:56, Z:-264). There's even a shipwreck close to the first monument at (X:-72, Z:-232).

2) Frozen Ocean Monuments (6416702149529906025)

Adjacent monuments to the spawn are steeped in frozen oceans (Image via Mojang)

Beginning on a snowy taiga/snowy beach biome island, Minecraft players immediately witness an expanse of frozen ocean in this seed.

In order to gather materials, players may want to head northward to the mainland, which has two villages at (X:-848, Z:-816) and (X:-1,296, Z:-704).

When Minecraft players are fully armed and equipped, they can make their way to one of up to six ocean monuments steeped in the cold waters:

Ocean Monument 1 - (X:-216, Z:-232)

- (X:-216, Z:-232) Ocean Monument 2 - (X: -728, Z:-184)

- (X: -728, Z:-184) Ocean Monument 3 - (X:-440, Z:104)

- (X:-440, Z:104) Ocean Monument 4 - (X:168, Z:-392)

- (X:168, Z:-392) Ocean Monument 5 - (X:200, Z:-600)

- (X:200, Z:-600) Ocean Monument 6 - (X:376, Z:56)

1) Monuments and Shipwrecks A'Plenty (3903086434753207879)

This seed features a ton of ocean monuments and shipwrecks fairly close to spawn (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players have the pick of the litter of both ocean monuments and shipwrecks in this 1.18 seed. However, they may want to build a boat in order to reach them a little faster.

Players begin on a shoreline with the closest shipwreck resting at (X:136, Z:-72). Once they've gotten used to their surroundings, they can set off into the various deep ocean biomes to find many ocean monuments and shipwrecks:

Ocean Monument 1 - (X:104, Z:136)

- (X:104, Z:136) Ocean Monument 2 - (X:-312, Z:152)

- (X:-312, Z:152) Ocean Monument 3 - (X:-216, Z:584)

- (X:-216, Z:584) Ocean Monument 4 - (X:-760, Z:136)

- (X:-760, Z:136) Ocean Monument 5 - (X:-760, Z:-152)

- (X:-760, Z:-152) Ocean Monument 6 - (X:-424, Z:-280)

Shipwreck 2 - (X:232, Z:200)

- (X:232, Z:200) Shipwreck 3 - (X:216, Z:472)

- (X:216, Z:472) Shipwreck 4 - (X:-216, Z:584)

- (X:-216, Z:584) Shipwreck 5 - (X:-360, Z:168)

- (X:-360, Z:168) Shipwreck 6 - (X:-712, Z:552)

- (X:-712, Z:552) Shipwreck 7 - (X:-712, Z:-72)

- (X:-712, Z:-72) Shipwreck 8 - (X:-296, Z:-152)

