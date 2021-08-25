5 best biomes for building farms in Minecraft

Minecraft worlds are much more intricate than one might guess at first glance.

Worlds in Minecraft are made up of many different biomes, each with its own unique climate system. These climates affect nearly everything within the biome, especially plants and crops.

For this reason, Minecraft gamers should carefully consider which biomes are best for establishing their farms. Players may want to avoid biomes that are too hot or too cold to ensure that their crops grow properly.

Minecraft farms can come in a wide variety, of course, and are not just limited to plants. Nearly everything in Minecraft can be farmed, but every individual farm will always require some specific environment in order for it to be effective.

When considering every Minecraft biome, some stand out as more ideal for farming than others.

The best Minecraft biomes for farming

5) Forest

There are many types of forests in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

There are many types of forests in Minecraft, but one thing they all have in common is that they provide lots of trees for tools and resources. Forest biomes have a neutral temperature which makes them ideal for plant and crop farms.

Typically, forests come generated with many other plants in them as well, which proves that it is a great place for crops to grow.

The one major downside to building farms in a forest biome is that there is not a ton of building room with all the trees in the way. So for larger and more detailed farms, a different biome might work better, unless a player is willing to clear out a forest just for their farms.

4) Savanna

The savanna biome is the driest on this list (Image via Minecraft)

Savanna biomes are great for farming mobs as nearly every farm animal can be found wandering this Minecraft biome. There is also usually plenty of space to work with in savanna biomes when it comes to larger farms, as well as many trees to utilize for tools and building.

The savanna is the driest biome on this list, though. It is just a bit dry for crops to prosper fruitfully, especially since it cannot rain within the savanna. However, most Minecraft plants and crops will still grow in this biome, the results just might be slower than usual.

Otherwise, it is recommended that other dry biomes, such as deserts or badlands, should be avoided when it comes to farming.

3) Mountain

There are some mountain-specific farms available for Minecrafters (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to mountain biomes, there are usually wide enough areas to build farms on the flat tops of the extreme hills. Plus, there are lots of mountain-specific mobs like goats and llamas that can easily be farmed here better than any other biome.

Mountains do tend to be a bit cold for crops though, and scaling a mountain to reach a farm can always take a lot of time and energy from a player.

Despite this, building farms on a mountain might be worth it to keep them away from generally accessible areas on a Minecraft server if desired.

2) Swamp

The swamp biome has lots of farming possibilities (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Swamp biomes are quite dynamic when it comes to Minecraft farming. Within these biomes are a wide variety of mobs and food sources, including chickens which are extremely common in swamps.

The climate in swamp biomes is decent enough for nearly every plant to grow efficiently. There are even lots of plants that can be found in abundance within swamp biomes, like lily pads and vines.

Also within a swamp biome, players can farm highly valuable mobs such as slimes and witches that are almost exclusively found within the biome. And of course, there are always plenty of trees for resources, and they can also be cleared out for more farm building space.

1) Plains

Plains is the classic, original Minecraft biome (Image via Minecraft)

Arguably the best biome for building farms in Minecraft is the classic plains biome. This biome has a neutral temperature, making it more than ideal for crops and plants.

Plains biomes are also home to nearly every farm animal mob. So starting basic farms in a plains biome is one of the easiest things to do in all Minecraft.

Plus, the plains biome is the best in terms of sheer available space. Even the largest and most intricate farms can easily be built in nearly any plains biome, given the amount of cleared area.

Overall, players simply can’t go wrong with building farms in a plains biome. It is probably the most reliable biome for almost every Minecraft farm imaginable.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

