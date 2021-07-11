5 new farms to build in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update introduced a plethora of new blocks, items, and mobs into the game, thus creating the ability to create new farms.

Minecraft gamers like to farm items in order to stock up on as much of a specific item as possible. There were already so many different kinds of farms to make in Minecraft, but now there are even more thanks to the newest update.

Here are some new farms to create with Minecraft version 1.17.

5 new farms in Minecraft 1.17

Amethyst

Image via Minecraft

If a Minecraft player happens to find an amethyst geode near a significant location such as a home base, they can easily farm the amethyst clusters that grow in these areas for an endless supply within a close proximity.

Farming amethyst clusters is how players can obtain amethyst shards. Amethyst shards can be useful to craft a handy spyglass or tinted glass.

Axolotls

Image via Reddit

Who doesn’t love the adorable Minecraft axolotl? These new aquatic mobs come in a variety of different colors, so players can collect them all if farmed and bred properly.

The blue axolotl is rare and does not naturally spawn within the game. The only way to obtain this rare beauty is through breeding.

It’s not entirely easy to trap and farm axolotls, but the effort may prove to be worth it once a player has a cool collection of these interesting creatures.

Copper

Image via CaptainSparklez on YouTube

One major addition to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update is copper ore. Copper is a versatile new block that players can find many uses for thanks to its variety.

To emulate real-life copper, copper blocks will oxidize after a while when placed outside. This turns the block from a brassy color to instead have a teal, green hue, frequently seen on real-life copper statues.

While oxidation can be avoided by crafting a waxed version of the block, sometimes oxidized copper will work better for a build. By collecting a large supply of green copper blocks, players can leave a significant amount of copper blocks out in the open and wait for them to change over time.

Glow berries

Image via Minecraft

One of the most interesting additions to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update is the glow berry.

This is the very first item in Minecraft that doubles as both food and a light source. Not only that, glow berries can be beautiful decoration blocks as well. They are incredibly multifaceted and are definitely worth farming so that players can stock up on this useful item.

Goats

Image via Minecraft

Goats are the latest majestic mountain mobs that players can find in Minecraft worlds.

Just like any other Minecraft farm animal, these mobs are not difficult to farm. Players simply need to enclose two goats in a pen and breed them using wheat.

Goats can be great supplies of both milk and mutton. Milk can help remove unwanted potion effects, and mutton is a great source of food with some of the best saturation out of all the meats in Minecraft.

