New blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1: All you need to know

Minecraft has just added a number of brand new blocks with the recent 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

The vast array of blocks open a world of opportunities for Minecraft players to exercise their survival skills and creative abilities. Each new block has its own designated function(s) and many have already proven to be awesome game-changers.

There are so many new block additions in the latest update that it may be hard to keep track. The following provides a quick guide to nearly every new block added to Minecraft in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

New blocks in the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update and their functions

Amethyst

One of the prettiest new additions to Minecraft is Amethyst. These shiny purple blocks can be in the form of buds, clusters, full blocks, or budding amethysts. Amethyst can be used to craft tinted glass or a spyglass. Amethyst clusters are also surrounded by another new block, Smooth Basalt.

Azalea

Azalea is another pretty block added to Minecraft. The leaves can sprout into azalea trees which feature flowering azalea blocks as well. Azalea blocks are typically found on moss blocks.

Copper

There is still a lot to learn about the new addition of copper. Copper can be found as ores mostly in caves, but once smelted into ingots, there are so many different ways copper can exist as a block in Minecraft. Copper can also be used to make new items like a spyglass or a lightning rod.

Deepslate

Deepslate is an interesting new Minecraft block as it takes the place of many other pre-existing blocks from before the Caves & Cliffs update. Like copper, there is a lot to know about deepslate. It can spawn naturally in the same way stone does, even in the way that it can combine with ores such as iron or diamond.

Deepslate is fairly common in caves now, but it should be noted that every cave that spawns below Y level 0 will be made entirely of deepslate blocks.

Dripstone

Dripstone is a simple but cool looking new Minecraft block. Dripstone can be found as pointed dripstone in dripstone caves. From there, the pointed dripstone can be crafted into a dripstone block which can be used for decoration.

Moss

Moss is a new nature block that Minecraft players can find in lush caves. This block will surely be fun for players with a virtual green thumb. Moss can be used as a decoration block, and when bonemeal is applied, moss blocks can spawn adjacent blocks such as grass and azalea leaves. Moss can even be crafted into a new moss carpet.

Powder Snow

This new block will definitely prove to be frightful for survival players. Powder snow will spawn in snowy biomes while it is snowing, and players should beware as entities can fall directly through the block. This complicated block cannot be mined at all and can only be collected with cauldrons. Players can place powder snow when they collect the block from a cauldron with an empty bucket.

Tinted Glass

Tinted glass is a new block inspired by the stained glass blocks except with completely different functions. Light sources cannot shine through tinted glass blocks. Additionally, they do not protect players from mobs in the way other glass blocks can.

One of the most useful differences between tinted glass and the pre-existing glass blocks is that tinted glass can be mined and obtained without breaking, making it much easier for players to build with.

