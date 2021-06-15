What does tinted glass do in Minecraft?

The new Minecraft 1.17 update has added a significant amount of new and interesting blocks into the game, one of them being tinted glass.

Although seemingly inspired by the stained glass block, tinted glass has brand new functions in Minecraft. The opaque black block will more than likely prove to be useful in multiple in-game scenarios.

Thanks to the Caves & Cliffs update, Minecraft players can experiment with how to use all the brand new blocks. This article covers the basic usages of the new tinted glass block in Minecraft.

Uses of Tinted Glass in Minecraft

Tinted vs Stained Glass

Image via Minecraft

The visual similarities between tinted glass and stained glass are fairly evident. Tinted glass looks remarkably similar to black and even gray stained glass, as they are both colored transparent glass blocks. However, they are not to be confused with each other, as they have major differences in functionality.

While stained glass is crafted with glass and dye, tinted glass is crafted with glass and amethyst shards.

How to use Tinted Glass

Image via Minecraft

The main use of tinted glass in Minecraft is to block light. Even though the block is translucent, light will not seep through no matter how strong the light source is. This will surely prove effective in many ways for Minecraft players and will most likely be utilized in plenty of creative builds.

Something extremely useful about the tinted glass block is the ability to recollect it once broken. Players can mine the block and pick it right back up to be placed again. This is common for many blocks in Minecraft, but is entirely new when it comes to glass. Other glass blocks and panes will break for good when mined after they’re placed. Luckily with tinted glass, once crafted, players can reuse the same block if they choose.

How NOT to use Tinted Glass

Image via Minecraft

One notable difference to take into account when using a tinted glass block is the fact that it cannot suffocate mobs in the same way that other glass blocks do. It is technically not a solid block, so players should remember to beware of mobs when building with tinted glass.

Surprisingly, players cannot use tinted glass blocks to craft panes like they can with stained glass. Currently, tinted glass only exists in full block form. The Minecraft community has already been requesting the addition of tinted glass panes since the debut of the block, so perhaps in a future update, there will be even more ways to use tinted glass.

