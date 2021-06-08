How to update Minecraft Bedrock, Java and Pocket Edition after 1.17 Caves & Cliffs version release

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update Part 1 is just around the corner. The much-awaited update will be released today for Bedrock, Java, and Pocket Editions.

After facing technical issues and other problems due to the global pandemic, Mojang decided to split the update into two parts to maintain its quality. The first part of the update will feature new mobs, blocks, and items, while the second will introduce new biomes for caves, mountains, and more.

How about another one? Release Candidate 2 for Minecraft 1.17 is now out: https://t.co/j6DjsGaSNa — slicedlime (@slicedlime) June 7, 2021

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update is now ready for its official release. After many pre-releases, almost all bugs and crashes are fixed, and the update will be rolled out sometime today.

How to update Minecraft after 1.17 Caves & Cliffs version

Even though the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs will be released today, no information is available about the release time.

Players can expect the 1.17 update to be released around 3 PM BST. The time will also vary depending on the different regions.

Have your axolotl-scooping buckets at the ready: Caves & Cliffs: Part I releases tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/cuCEEMyrsR — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 7, 2021

As soon as the update is released, players will be able to download it and test out the fantastic new features of Minecraft 1.17.

Players can follow these steps to download the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update:

Java Edition

Open Minecraft Launcher.

Update the Minecraft launcher to the latest version if it's not already updated.

Go to the "Installations" tab.

Make a fresh new installation of the latest release 1.17.0.

After 1.17 is installed, select the newest release and click the "Play" button to play Minecraft 1.17.

Pocket Edition

Open PlayStore or AppStore on your device.

Search for Minecraft.

After the update release, click on the "Update" button to download Minecraft 1.17.

If the update doesn't pop up, wait for some time or try clearing caches.

After downloading the update, launch the game and play the latest Caves and Cliffs update.

Bedrock Edition

The Bedrock Edition is available for Windows, PlayStation, and more. Every one of these devices has its own game store or manager.

For Windows:

Go to Microsoft Store.

Search for Minecraft or go to "Downloads and Updates."

From here, click on "Get Updates" to update all your app and games, including Minecraft, to the latest version.

For Xbox:

Go to My Apps & Games.

Search for Minecraft and select "More Options."

Then, go to "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Select "Updates" and update the game to the latest 1.17.

For PlayStation:

If auto-update is enabled, check whether the game is already updated or not.

If not, search for Minecraft and select "Options."

Next, select "Check for Updates."

After Minecraft 1.17 is launched for PlayStation, the update will show up.

Similarly, other console players can also download the latest Minecraft 1.17 update.

