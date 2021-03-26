Top 5 uses for glass in Minecraft

Glass has been a decorative and practical option in Minecraft since the very beginning. Players just dig up a few sand blocks and smelt them in a furnace to create the clearest block in Minecraft.

Glass has been a useful block for players for over 10 years now, and the block has only increased in value as the game progressed. Here is a list of the top five uses for glass in Minecraft.

5 Best uses for glass in Minecraft

#1 - Trading

Creeper and Enderman themed stained glass (Image via Reddit)

Glass blocks can be traded to villagers for emeralds. This is a great trade, as sand is relatively easy to find, and glass is easily smelted in the furnace afterward. A journeyman-level villager will make a trade of 4 glass blocks for one emerald in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions of the game.

#2 - Beacons

Colored Minecraft beacons (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft players absolutely love beacons. They look fancy and they're great for remembering where a player's base is on long journeys. Beacons are also a staple of great Minecraft wealth if the player is on vanilla survival Minecraft, as they are hard to craft in the game.

This magnificent Minecraft item would not be possible without the five essential glass blocks included in the crafting recipe.

Advertisement

#3 - End Crystals

End crystal mod (Image mods.curse.com)

Similar to beacons, end crystals are another rare and difficult to obtain item in Minecraft. End crystals are found in the End dimension and are the life source of the Ender Dragon. To defeat the Ender Dragon, a player much first shoot down each end crystal with a bow and arrow.

But end crystals are also a very useful attack resource on some Minecraft servers like 2b2t. Besides this server, end crystals are often crafted as decorations or as evidence of a player's power in Minecraft.

The end crystal would not be possible to craft without glass. A player needs only seven glass blocks to create this mass method of destruction.

#4 - Base protection

Advertisement

Large build with glass (Image via Pinterest)

Large bases and builds are an essential part of any Minecraft player's life. But what would these bases be without glass windows?

Windows have many uses in a build, be it for decoration or practicality. Imagine what it would be like in a hardcore survival world if the player wasn't able to see outside of their base? How would the player be able to tell if there were mobs around to fight?

This is where the glass comes in, as it's an essential block for fighting and defending bases.

#5 - Decoration

Stained glass (Image via minecraftforum.net)

Minecraft players have been using stained glass to decorate their builds since the feature was added to the game. Players can dye their glass just as they would be able to dye their wool. This ends up creating glass colors of all sorts and can be used in large builds. Some of the best-stained glass builds are those of churches and glass artworks. There are many artists in Minecraft who each express this stained medium differently.