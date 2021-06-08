Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update mobs: All you need to know

Part one of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is mere hours from launching, and players are waiting to see what the new Minecraft update has in store. This update adds tons of amazing features, such as amethyst geodes, deepslate, and copper. Along with these new blocks are some amazing new creatures that are sure to spice up the Overworld.

There are three mobs in total that will be added: the Axolotl, Goat, and the Glow Squid. These mobs are all very unique in their own ways, and each provide fun and interesting additions to Minecraft.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part one: Full list of mobs

Official artwork for part one of the caves & cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

As stated above, the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will include three mobs. The first (and cutest) of these mobs is the Axolotl.

The Axolotl is an aquatic creature that is aggressive towards all aquatic mobs except for the Turtle and Dolphin. This mob has five different color variants, each of which are exceptionally cute. Axolotls will typically be found inside large pockets of water in caves, also known as aquifiers. They can be attached to a lead if the player wants to transport one or more.

The second mob (not so cute) is the Goat. The Goat is quite a fickle creature, and enjoys ramming into any mob that it sees after a short period. More specifically, after a time range of 30-300 seconds, a Goat will ram the first mob (non-goat or shulker) within a four block range. Goats can be bred with wheat.

The Glow Squid is the third and final mob that will be added in the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. The Glow Squid is very similar to regular squid, except for the fact that it drops Glow Inc Sacs that can be used to manipulate signs. Similar to the Axolotl, the Glow Squid will spawn in underground pockets of water.

The official video above from Mojang may answer some questions that players have about these upcoming mobs.

Other Upcoming Mobs

A cool rendition of The Warden (Image via Deviantart)

While the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will only contain the three mobs listed above, the next part will add some very interesting creatures.

One of these creatures is known as the Warden. The Warden is slated to be one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft, despite the fact that it is completely blind. While a few features are currently known about the Warden, these features are subject to change until Part Two of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update.

