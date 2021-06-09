How to breed axolotl in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

While many new things are being added to Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 1, the most exciting aspect of the update is the axolotls. These mobs can be found in any waterway in cave systems, but when Caves & Cliffs Part 2 comes out, they will move to the new Lush Caves biome.

They are somewhat rare to find, so players might want to collect them and bring them closer to home.

If gamers want to build a large axolotl colony without going through the trouble of continually going back and collecting each individual axolotl, or if they'd like to take a shot at obtaining a rare blue axolotl, the best bet would be to breed them.

Breeding Axolotls in Minecraft

One thing to know about axolotls in Minecraft is that they love tropical fish. By using a bucket of tropical fish, players can lure in and breed axolotls.

They need to feed two axolotls, each a bucket of tropical fish, to make them breed. When the baby axolotl appears, it will give the player anywhere from 1 to 7 points of experience.

Axolotls can breed every 5 minutes, and baby axolotls take approximately 20 minutes to grow into adults. However, this time of growth can be reduced by 10% if players give them a bucket of tropical fish. Feeding baby axolotls ten buckets in a row will fully grow them into an adult.

Axolotls come in five different colors, and usually, the baby axolotl will inherit one of the two parents coloring at random. Unfortunately, colors cannot be mixed like sheep. However, there is a 1/1200 chance that a baby axolotl will spawn as blue, regardless of the parent's coloring.

If players want to create a massive mob of axolotls, a good strategy would be to get as many axolotls in one place as possible and feed them all buckets of tropical fish. That way, tons of baby axolotls will spawn.

This is also a helpful tactic in trying to obtain the rare blue axolotl.

Edited by Ravi Iyer