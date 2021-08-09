Top 5 coldest Minecraft biomes

Biomes are part of what makes Minecraft the incredibly beautiful game that it is.

Each Minecraft biome has its own climate with specifically coded weather distinctions. Some are warm and dry, others are cold and wet and others are combinations of the many weather traits. Temperature is determined on a number scale, ranging from 2 (hottest) to -0.5 (coldest).

Interestingly, many of the coldest biomes are also quite rare to come by. Even more notably, there will be drastic changes regarding biomes and temperature implemented with the upcoming 1.18 update.

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update promised some major developments in biome generation, mostly affecting the cold mountainous area of Minecraft worlds. New biomes will be added, most of which will be amongst the coldest in the game. The temperature range will extend to -0.7, which is colder than any biome has ever been in Minecraft.

Until then, there are still plenty of biomes with cooler climates in Minecraft currently. The following is a list of the coldest biomes in the game as of now.

Coldest Minecraft biomes as of 1.17

5) Mountains

Mountain biomes are fairly common in typical Minecraft worlds. These biomes have a temperature of 0.2.

Most players have likely noticed that most mountains are covered in snow due to their high elevation points. This emulates real-life mountain terrain.

Mountains will experience a name change in the 1.18 Minecraft update and will instead be called extreme hills biomes. Plus, the world limit is expanding upwards of hundreds of blocks, so mountains will be higher than ever with the upcoming update.

4) Snowy beach

Snowy beaches are rare Minecraft biomes. They are also some of the coldest with a temperature of 0.05.

These biomes are generated when other snowy biomes meet with an ocean biome. The warmth of the beach combined with the coldness of the snowy biomes makes snowy beaches just a bit hotter than its other snowy counterparts.

3) Frozen ocean

The frozen ocean, also known as the ice spikes biome, is one of the rarest Minecraft biomes. They are known for having beautiful and interesting terrain and are home to polar bear mobs.

Frozen oceans have a temperature of 0. Frozen rivers also have a temperature of 0, though rivers can be found scattered throughout other biomes in most Minecraft worlds.

2) Snowy tundra

The snowy tundra is an uncommon Minecraft biome known for being covered in snow as far as the eye can see. They also have a temperature of 0 and will usually only generate around other cold biomes.

In this biome, gamers can find villages and igloos to explore. Unfortunately, not much else. The chilly environment prevents a plethora of life from forming within snowy tundra biomes.

1) Snowy taiga

The coldest biome in Minecraft as of now is the snowy taiga. It may be a surprise to some Minecraft players, but the snowy taiga is much colder than the rest with a temperature of -0.5.

Snowy taigas are generally uncommon in Minecraft worlds. However, it does have variants which technically increase the probability of finding one, including snowy taiga hills and snowy taiga mountains. Snowy taigas usually generate next to snowy tundra biomes, or around other cold biomes as well.

However, this biome will drop in the ranks in terms of coldness when the 1.18 update arrives. Until then, the snowy taiga biome will reign as the coldest in Minecraft.

