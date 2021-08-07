Top 5 reasons Minecraft 1.18 update is the biggest one in a while

The next Minecraft update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part two, is arguably the biggest in the game's decade-long history. The 1.18 update will change the entire overworld generation by introducing new biomes, terrain formations, noise caves and more.

Ever since the update's announcement at Minecon 2020, fans have been waiting to experience the majestic mountains and deep caves in their worlds. Sadly, the update was split, and Mojang moved the technically challenging aspect to the 1.18 release.

Minecraft 1.18 update is expected to be released before Christmas this year. Developers have already released experimental snapshots and are planning to release official snapshots starting in September. The update is set to become the biggest update ever due to the following reasons:

Why Minecraft 1.18 update is the biggest update ever?

5) Build limit increased

After a long time, Minecraft's build limit is finally going to change. Mojang has decided to increase the overall build limit by 50%. The build limit is now from Y 320 to Y -64. With the increase in build limit, players can now be more creative with their builds.

4) Warden

Warden (Image via Mojang)

Warden is coming to Minecraft in 1.18. This terrifying monster uses vibrations to detect enemies and then rushes to attack them. While it isn't a boss-type mob, players will enjoy battling against it.

Wardens will spawn only in the deep dark caves, so there is no need to worry about randomly encountering a warden during mining sessions.

3) Sculk sensors

Sculk (Image via Mojang)

Who would have thought that wireless redstone would become an actual thing in Minecraft? Well, the 1.18 update will make it possible. Sculk sensors are a new redstone type block with the power to detect vibrations.

After detecting a vibration, the sensor creates a redstone signal. Players can cause vibrations by walking, opening a door, placing blocks and many other in-game events.

2) New biomes

Eight new biomes are coming in Minecraft's 1.18 update: five sub-mountain biomes and three cave biomes. Mountains can reach up to 260 blocks in height, while caves can generate deep down to Y -59. Due to cave biomes, players will find 3D biomes almost everywhere in the overworld.

Players will find adorable axolotls in lush caves, while the highest layers of mountains will be home to mischievous goats. Along with the new biomes, the overall terrain generation is also receiving various tweaks.

1) Ore distribution

Ore distribution changes (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.18 update will change ore distribution in the overworld. Due to the addition of noise caves and world generation changes, the ore distribution also required changes.

Emerald ores will frequently generate at higher levels of mountains, whereas diamond ores will generate at high numbers near Y -60 and similar changes to other ores. Players can still do strip mining, but there will be a chance of falling into a massive cave and dying.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji