Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update's new mob Warden: All you need to know

With the Minecraft 1.17 update releasing tommorow on June 8th, it is important to know as much as possible about the new mobs being added to the game.

The Warden was announced with the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update and has grabbed the attention of players everywhere. The Warden is not going to be included in Part I of the update, which is coming tomorrow. Rather, it will be included in Part II, when the biome that it naturally spawns in will be added.

Listed below is everything players will need to know about the Warden!

Everything players need to know about the Warden in Minecraft

What is the Warden?

The Warden is a hostile mob added to Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update Part II. It is a blind mob, which will use the sensors on its head to detect and follow vibrations of the player and mobs. However, if the player sneaks past the Warden, it will be unable to hear the player.

Once the player begins to attack the Warden, whether it be with a sword or far away with a bow, once it is hit enough, the Warden will lock onto the player and will not become distracted by anything. When it is attacked, it seems like the Warden gets faster and stronger.

The Warden is able to kill players wearing full netherite armor in 2 hits. So, if the player is wearing any weak armor or no armor at all, they will be killed in a single hit.

Where is the Warden going to be located?

In Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II, "deep dark" caves are being added to the game. Wardens will be located in deep dark caves, where they are given the advantage of very dim lighting, making it easier for Wardens to sneak up on the players. The depths of deep dark caves have yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that the deep dark caves are at the lowest point of the Minecraft overworld, just above bedrock.

Facts about the Warden

On Twitter, the user "kingbdogz," a Minecraft Gameplay Developer at Mojang, released tweets detailing cryptic information about the Warden when the announcement was first made.

Something I think people haven't noticed much yet is that there is a mysterious encroaching "darkness" as the Warden is approaching the player from afar... 👀 pic.twitter.com/aMYyEy6fAi — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) October 5, 2020

Through a series of tweets following this, he gave players a lot of interesting information about the Warden, of which include:

If the Warden is near, all nearby light sources will start to flicker, and this is due to the Wardens presence.

The Warden is a bit taller than an iron golem, standing at four blocks, compared to the iron golem's three blocks.

The Warden is approximately twice as tall as the player.

The Warden gives off some kind of heartbeat sound.

The Warden is made up of sculk, just like the blocks around the Warden.

The Warden will attack every mob as long as it gives off a sound or vibration (although it will not attack another Warden).

The Warden has a larger radius for hearing vibrations than a sculk sensor.

The Warden and the skulk sensor act the exact same, besides the different radius.

