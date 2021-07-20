Top 5 biomes coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is announced for release towards the end of the year. This update features the actual "Caves and Cliffs" content that the 1.17 update failed to deliver.

Minecraft 1.18 update is the second phase of the Caves and Cliffs update to reform the entire overworld. This update increased the overworld build height limit by 50%. The bottom limit will change to -64 from 0, whereas the upper limit will change to 320 from 256.

These changes may seem unnecessary to players who are completely unaware of what's coming in the next update. The world height changes were required as the new mountain and cave biomes are massive and won't fit in the old worlds. Check out some of those fantastic new biomes coming in the 1.18 update.

Beautiful biomes coming in Minecraft 1.18

5) Dripstone caves

Dripstone caves (Image via Minecraft wiki)

Players who have already played the Minecraft 1.17 update may have encountered clusters of dripstone in natural caves and ravines. In the 1.18 release, pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks will be generated in cave biomes called dripstone caves.

4) Mountain meadows

Mountain meadow is a new sub-mountain biome coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. Instead of being covered with stones or snow, they are covered with grass blocks. Meadows form the bottom layer of mountain biomes. Players can find a variety of different flowers like dandelions, azure, allium and more.

3) Deep dark caves

Only a few biomes in Minecraft sound like danger, and deep dark caves are definitely one of them. These cave biomes are going to be home to the terrifying warden. No other mob can spawn here except wardens. Players will likely find sculk blocks in this cave biome.

2) Snow capped peaks

Snowy mountains (Image via Minecraft)

Snow capped peaks are the tallest biome in Minecraft. It forms the highest layer of mountains and can reach a height of up to 256 blocks. On top of this biome, players can only find slow, regular ice and packed ice. Snow-capped peaks will generate surrounded by lofty peaks and snowy slopes.

1) Lush caves

Lush caves (Image via Mojang)

Lush caves are coming to Minecraft in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. After the 1.18 update, players won't have to scavenge shipwrecks and mineshafts to find moss blocks and glow berries. These blocks will generate naturally in lush cave biomes. Players will have to visit lush caves to obtain axolotls as they will spawn only in lush caves in the 1.18 update.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji