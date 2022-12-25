5 best generated structures in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft's nearly infinite and endless seeming worlds would have been empty without its wide variety of structures. Since its official release in 2011, Minecraft has had many types of these, and almost every major update has brought more to the game.

In structures, players can discover rare mobs, blocks, and all kinds of loot items. A few of them are also key to beating the game and collecting exclusive items. In a new world's spawn location, structures like villages can be a blessing and help players progress faster.

There are over 20 different structures to discover in Minecraft. However, not all are worth looking for and exploring. In this article, players can learn about five of the best generated structures in Minecraft as of the 1.19 update.

5 structures worth checking out in Minecraft 1.19

5) Bastion remnants

Bastion remnant (Image via Mojang)

Bastion remnants are home to notorious gold-loving piglins. These giant structures are exclusive to the hellish Nether realm. They are known for having one of the most dangerous mobs, piglin brutes.

Unlike piglins, piglin brutes don't care about gold and always look for players sneaking around bastion remnants.

Bastion remnant has tons of loot chests and gold blocks. While looting these chests, players may find netherite and ancient debris. These chests may also contain Pigstep, the funkiest music disc in the entire game.

Also, bastion remnants are the only place where Pigstep music discs can generate. Players who like collecting music discs should explore some bastion remnants.

4) Nether Fortress

Nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

Nether fortress is the oldest structure in the Nether realm. Without finding a nether fortress, beating the game is close to impossible. Blaze, a mob required to visit the End dimension, only spawns in this structure. Players can discover blaze spawners in nether fortresses and use them to build blaze farms.

Other than blazes, Nether fortresses are also home to Wither Skeletons. Players will need to collect three of them to summon the Wither boss. This structure is somewhat necessary for battling both bosses.

3) Village

Village are great for survival base (Image via Mojang)

Unlike all other structures mentioned in this list, villages are Minecraft's most peaceful and friendly places. Players can find beds to sleep in here, hay bales for crafting bread, Iron Golem for protection, and villagers for trading. Many Minecraft players love to use village seeds and treat a village as their starter base.

Villages are perfect for spending the first few weeks in a new world. Even later, players can continue living there or turn it into a trading hall to get valuable items ranging from enchanted books and items to building blocks and food.

2) End City

End City is an oddly beautiful structure in Minecraft. It generates in the barren end islands of the End dimension. It is the wealthiest structure in the game and is loaded with diamonds, enchanted gears, books, golden apples, and more. All players visit them to get their hands on Elytra.

Elytra is a game-changing item as it allows players to fly in Minecraft. After getting one, finding end cities becomes an easy task. Players can also find Shulkers. These shy cube-shaped monsters drop Shulker shells used for crafting Shulker boxes, another groundbreaking item.

1) Ancient city

Ancient city (Image via Mojang)

Ancient city is the largest structure in the game and was added in the latest 1.19 update. In the deepest and darkest depths of the Overworld, players might stumble upon this ghostly remnant of an ancient civilization. It is advised to tread carefully in one of these, or it might summon the Warden.

Players exploring the ancient city in silence can find valuable riches such as enchanted books, echo shards, disc fragments, enchanted golden armor, and more. Besides the Warden, there's nothing to worry about in this location.

