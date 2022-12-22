How to find End City in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft offers a wide variety of environments for players to explore, including End City. This is one of the game's most talked-about locations and offers a variety of prestigious and rare items. It can be found in the End realm, the Ender Dragon's resting place.

To access the hellish dimension, players must first locate a Stronghold in the Overworld and then activate the End Portal. However, even after reaching it, there is still a long way to go to find the End City.

Accessing End City in Minecraft might not be that easy

The first step for the users is to defeat the Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

Basically, End City is located on the outer islands of the End in Minecraft. Reaching the realm and slaying the Ender Dragon is the first step in the process of finding it. It won't be easy, so you must equip yourself with proper supplies, appropriate armor, potions, food, and other equipment.

After the Ender Dragon has been defeated, you must utilize the floating portals — the End Gateway — using an Ender Pearl. This will teleport you to the outer islands.

Subsequently, you must explore the area to find the End City. This way, you could also end up spotting an End Ship, the only location inside Minecraft where Elytra can be located.

After gamers find an End City, they can start exploring it (Image via Mojang)

Once you have found the End City, you can start exploring the same and get your hands on the items you have come looking for. However, Shulkers inhabiting the rooms in the structure are a threat that you must be mindful of at all times. These mobs can get pretty tedious to deal with, and you need to be prepared to face them.

Also, when you attempt to move from one island to another in the End by building a bridge, you should be careful not to fall. If that happens, you will lose all the items you had and cannot reclaim them.

Items to be found inside End City in Minecraft

End City comprises various rooms, with specific ones containing special chest loot that gamers can benefit from. Essentially, they will be able to get the following items through chests:

Gold Ingot (52.3% chance)

Iron Ingot (38.4% chance)

Beetroot Seeds (21.2% chance)

Diamond (21.2% chance)

Saddle (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Pickaxe (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Shovel (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Sword (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Helmet (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Chestplate (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Leggings (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Iron Boots (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Shovel (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Sword (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Helmet (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Chestplate (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Leggings (13.3% chance)

Enchanted Diamond Boots (13.3% chance)

Emerald (9.0% chance)

Iron Horse Armor (4.6% chance)

Golden Horse Armor (4.6% chance)

Diamond Horse Armor (4.6% chance)

Aside from these, users can find Ender Chests, Banners, and other premium items throughout End City. Moreover, they will also be able to find Elytra in the End Ships. Acquiring the same will enable them to fly within Minecraft.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes