Top 5 things to do at Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update brings a brand new structure to the game called the Ancient City. This structure is part of the new Deep Dark Biome and is one of the biggest and most dangerous structures ever added to the game. Ancient Cities have loads of mini-structures and some of the best loot items in the game.

The Deep Dark Biome and the Warden were first introduced back in 2020 at the Live event for the Caves and Cliffs update. However, Mojang soon announced that these features would be pushed back since they wanted to expand on them. Later, they reannounced the biome and the mob along with this new structure. Players must definitely discover an Ancient City as it has so much to offer.

5 most interesting things to do at an Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

5) Loot chests

Many players must know by now that Ancient Cities house loads of chests with splendid loot; since these cities are one of the most difficult structures to traverse, they have great loot in them. From enchanted golden apples to new disc fragments and swift sneak enchanted books, chests in this structure are filled with these items.

Before looting, gamers must make sure that all the sculk sensors and shriekers nearby are blocked off on all sides by wool. Wool will prevent them from activating when players make noise by opening and closing chests.

4) Check out new reinforced deepslate blocks

Reinforced Deepslate is a brand new variant of deepslate blocks that can only be found in the structures the cities offer. In an Ancient City, these blocks only generate in the city center inside the Warden statue.

These blocks are quite special as they cannot be obtained in any way in Survival mode. Though players can break them with a pickaxe, it will take them several minutes, and the block will not drop as an item.

3) Explore different mini structures

The Ancient City is made up of several mini-structures that are connected by pathways or have towers between them. These mini-structures will contain chests and several other items like candles and even skulls placed on shelves. Some of them will have a small statue of Warden's head, similar to the main city center, while others will have secret ice rooms and loads of wool blocks.

Players must always be aware of sculk sensors and shriekers as they generate more around these mini-structures.

2) Examine the city center

When the Ancient City was first introduced, thousands of fans speculated that the city center would have a portal to a new realm. People debated how the reinforced deepslate only spawned there and nowhere else, similar to the end portal frames present in strongholds.

Though the update did not bring any new realms to the game, players can still visit the city center and observe the smaller details it contains. It is a fascinating mini-structure to look at.

1) Discover secret redstone room

Many players will only explore things that are on the surface and do not know that there is a secret room underneath the city center. When players go near the center statue, they will notice a chest, a small passage, or some other kind of puzzle. This will be to open a secret door underneath the structure.

Once players go inside the secret area, they will find several rooms containing all sorts of redstone circuits and tests. This was added by Mojang as another snippet of the underlying mystery story of the sandbox game.

