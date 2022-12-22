5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for snowy biomes

While snowy biomes may seem inhospitable to some Minecraft players, they're great locations for building and exploring. They may not be as simple to survive in as a plains biome, but there's plenty of charm attached to spending your time in a snowy biome and building your own winter wonderland.

Ever since Minecraft 1.19 was released back in June, the player community has come together to discover plenty of excellent seeds that contain fairly interesting snow biomes.

Some of these seeds include particularly unique terrain generation within the biome or rare structures generated at unusual locations. Whatever the case may be, players should be able to have a grand time with many of these snowy biome seeds, no matter what their plans might be.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Five excellent Minecraft 1.19 seeds with interesting Snowy Biomes

1) 167826389359076639 (Java)

This seed's spawn includes a snowy mountain range complete with some intriguing structures (Image via u/ElegantComplaint7795/Reddit)

Snow biomes come in many shapes and forms, with this seed spawning Minecraft players in a combined frozen peak/mountain grove biome. Fortunately, it isn't all snow and ice, as the spawn zone includes a pillager outpost directly on the spawn point as well.

Additionally, a woodland mansion can be found nearby at this location (X: 8, Z: 8). If that isn't strange enough, an ancient city can be found right underneath the mountain range at (X: 40, Y: -51, Z: 40), and there are more than a few mineshafts to be found inside the mountains as well.

2) 8883383888011263481 (Java and Bedrock)

This seed's survival island is rife with snow, thanks to a frozen peaks biome (Image via u/Beefy_Nad/Reddit)

Survival islands are fun for numerous reasons in Minecraft, and they can prove to be quite a challenge as well. This particular seed spawns players in a survival island with plenty of snow biome goodness, thanks to a frozen peak biome. Furthermore, players can also find a shipwreck at (X: 216, Z: 168) and a ruined portal at (X: 120, Z: 280) in Java Edition.

If players load up this seed in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, they'll still find the ruined portal, but at the location (X: 168, Z: 376) instead. The Bedrock version of this survival island boasts an ancient city under the mountains at (X: 8, Y: -51, Z: 104).

3) 340883181811974 (Java and Bedrock)

This seed's snowy biome has a particularly intriguing terrain feature (Image via u/Beefy_Nad/Reddit)

When it comes to snow, this seed has plenty of it to go around in both Bedrock and Java Edition. However, the most interesting aspect of this seed is undoubtedly the massive sinkhole found directly next to the spawn point but still within the snow biome.

As Minecraft players descend into this sinkhole, they'll notice that a huge system of lush caves can be found underneath. This should make for some very innovative building opportunities, and it may also be a delight for explorers as well.

4) 346037736138 (Java 1.19.2)

While this isn't the ideal place for a village, the villagers may disagree (Image via u/crackedMagnet/Reddit)

While this particular Java Edition seed drops Minecraft players in the middle of a huge snowy taiga biome, the most interesting feature of this seed is just a short distance away. At approximately (X: 96, Z: 112), players will find a large ice sheet complete with a sinkhole containing both water and lava.

At the bottom of this hole, players will be able to find a taiga village with plenty of villagers to meet and trade with. Unfortunately, this sinkhole only appears in Java Edition 1.19 to 1.19.2.

If players generate this seed in Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.3, they'll still find the village (and an igloo at X: 24, Z: 184), but it'll be on the surface of the ice sheet itself. An ancient city also lies nearby at (X: 232, Y: -51, Z: 56) for daring players to explore.

5) 562949961421347 (Java)

Ancient cities and igloos abound in this frigid Minecraft seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Minecraft players may begin on a small island in this particular seed, but a world of ice awaits them if they head westward. The snowy biomes close to spawn in this seed are complete with plenty of different structures such as igloos, ruined portals, pillager outposts, and several ancient cities.

Once a player makes their way to the frigid mainland, all they really need to do is dig down to the height level Y= -51 and they'll inevitably find several ancient cities.

However, for Minecraft players looking for specifics, the closest ancient city can be found at (X: -1,128, Y: -51, Z: 568). The nearest igloo can be reached at (X: -744, Z: 72), while the closest Nether portal is resting at (X: 24, Z: 296).

