Grove Biome in Minecraft 1.18 update: Everything you need to know

The Minecraft 1.18 update brings eight new biomes, including the Grove Biome. The long awaited part 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update finally dropped on November 30th. Millions of Minecrafters flocked to the game to experience the whole new world generation and the changes that came with the update.

The update added six mountain sub-biomes and two brand new cave biomes. One of them was Grove Biome. As the generation of the world has been slightly amplified in Minecraft 1.18 update, the mountains are getting much taller, bigger and more detailed than ever before.

Grove Biome is one of the most beautiful looking biomes if seen from a distance, but extremely difficult to traverse through.

Everything to know about Grove Biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

Generation and location

The Grove Biome is an uncommon mountain sub-biome in Minecraft 1.18 update. It is a low mountain sub-biome in terms of height, and generates at the foot and slopes of a mountain. This biome can only be found if a mountain is connected with a dark forest or taiga biome. To blend the two main biomes, this sub-biome will generate between them.

Grove Biome generating between mountain and forest (Image via Minecraft)

A Grove biome consists of spruce trees which are densely populated on the slopes of the mountain. They don't have any grass block, instead they have loads of snow and powder snow blocks, and dirt blocks beneath them. Pillager outposts can also be generated in this biome.

The abundance of powder snow blocks in this biome may cause trouble when players traverse through them, as they can sink in. Hence, don't forget to wear leather boots to avoid sinking in powder snow.

Mob spawns

Orange fox in Grove Biome (Image via Minecraft)

The Grove Biome has a slightly unique mob spawning system in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Normally, players can find orange foxes, rabbits, and wolves naturally spawning in the biome.

Technically, common passive mobs like cows, sheep, pigs etc. are also intended to spawn in this biome, but the lack of grass block prevents them to. Weirdly, this biome won't spawn goats. Goats only spawn in four out of six new mountain sub-biomes, excluding Grove and Meadow Biome.

The Minecraft 1.18 update has brought eight new biomes to the game: Lush Cave, Dripstone Cave, Snowy Slopes, Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Stony Peaks, Grove Biome, and Meadow. The update also offers new world generation, ore distribution, deeper caves, new lighting systems and much more.

