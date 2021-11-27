Where will goats spawn in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the latest Minecraft 1.18 update almost here, goats will soon spawn much more commonly around the world. Goats are not the most popular mobs when compared to cute Axolotls, but they are surely interesting in their own way. These neutral mobs were added to the game in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 along with Axolotls.

Fortunately, with the long-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update finally coming to the game, goats will have many new habitats to spawn in.

Locations where goats could spawn in Minecraft 1.18 update

Where will the goats spawn in Minecraft 1.18 update

Just like in real life, goats will mainly spawn in mountainous biomes in Minecraft. Since the Caves and Cliffs update Part 1, goats spawned in various mountain sub-biomes like Wooded Mountains, Gravelly mountains, and Mountain edge.

Goats on a Mountain (Image via Minecraft)

In the new Minecraft 1.18 update, 8 new biomes are being introduced with 6 of them being mountain biomes. Hence, goats will have more biomes where they can spawn in. Here are all the biomes where goats will spawn in Minecraft 1.18 update:

Windswept Hills (Only in Bedrock Edition)

Windswept Forest

Windswept gravelly hills

Snowy Slopes (New Mountain sub-biome)

Jagged Peaks (New Mountain sub-biome)

Frozen Peaks (New Mountain sub-biome)

Stony Peaks (New Mountain sub-biome)

Other known facts about goats in Minecraft

Another important point to note is that goats won't spawn on any block below light level 7. After the world is generated, goats tend to spawn less. There is a 5% chance of a baby goat spawning and a 2% chance of a screaming goat spawning in the game. Screaming goats will look identical to normal goats, but scream instead of bleat.

Goat jumping in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Funnily enough, goats have a tendency to occasionally ram into players or mobs with their horns. This phenomenon can push players or mobs a couple of blocks and even take damage from the impact. Players must certainly be careful to avoid getting hit by them. Another specialty of these mobs is that they can jump about 10 blocks high.

In the Minecraft Bedrock edition, goats may drop goat horns if they accidentally ram into a solid block while trying to hit a player or a mob. However, this feature will be removed from the new Minecraft 1.18 update.

