Minecraft goat mobs confirmed to be voiced by real, screaming goats

Goats are newer Minecraft mobs that Mojang introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update part I. In version 1.17, users can find goats in any mountain biome, but this will change in the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update part II.

Goats are neutral mobs when the game's difficulty is above easy. They can jump up to a height of ten blocks when they have to cross an obstacle while strolling in the mountains.

Because of their tendency to jump, the developers of Minecraft have designed them to sustain ten health points of less fall damage than other mobs.

Mojang reveals that Minecraft goats were voiced by real goats

Minecraft has a unique variant of goats that screams instead of making the normal goat sounds. The chance of a screaming goat spawning is only 2%.

Players cannot distinguish between a screaming and a normal goat by appearance because they look the same.

In one of their recent videos titled "Secrets of Caves & Cliffs Part I", Mojang revealed some hidden information about the screaming goats in Minecraft. They disclosed that the screaming goats' voice was 50% screams of a real person and 50% of a real goat.

Other information revealed

Minecraft 1.17 update name ideas

Potential names for the update (Image via Mojang)

Potential names for what is now the Caves & Cliffs update were revealed by the hosts, M.A.R.I.L.L.A and narrator in the video. Some of the name ideas were: Caves & Climbers update, Vertigo update, Miner's Delight update, and Caves & Peaks update.

Concept art of axolotls

Concept of axolotls (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are cute underwater mobs passive towards players, which can be bred as well. However, they will attack all aquatic animals except dolphins and turtles.

The clip's hosts shared the concept for axolotls in the video. Based on real axolotls, the designers for Minecraft had created some cool ideas.

The cave of inspiration

One of the biggest caves in the world (Image via Mojang)

The hosts also revealed that one of the biggest inspirations for the new cave generations and dripstone was Hang Sơn Đoòng, a cave in Vietnam that is one of the largest in the world.

