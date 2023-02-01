5 best Minecraft modern house designs in 2023

Building is one of the most beloved activities within Minecraft. In this article, you will find out some modern houses that are very attractive and interesting. Reading this article will help you build your own modern house.

Minecraft is one of the best sandbox games ever created and it has been played by millions of people around the world. It can be played solo or along with friends.

5 best Minecraft modern houses that make for a fabulous living area

5) Easy modern house

A modern house is a type of home that was designed in the 20th century, with an emphasis on clean lines and simple shapes. It's also known as contemporary or minimalist architecture, although there are many variations within this broad category.

The design for this type of residence typically includes large windows, open spaces, high ceilings, and often very little furniture, instead opting for sleek surfaces. The house also has a huge pool connected to it. This Minecraft build was made by the YouTuber HALNY.

4) Modern Mansion House

When you think about the best, most modern place to live, you probably imagine something like this. It's a modern mansion house with a pool! It has everything you could ever want in your home, including:

A large kitchen that's open-concept and has plenty of counter space.

A large garage with tons of space to fit your car

An office so that you can work from home, if necessary, or just relax after work.

This incredible mansion, built by the YouTuber Rizzial, would be a fantastic build for someone on a building server.

3) Open Modern House

This design is perfect for those who want to be able to see what's going on in their home without having to go through a maze of rooms. The open layout makes it easy to navigate through the house, and there are no unnecessary walls that block off certain areas of your home. The build isn't just an open window design, but it also allows for outside air to get in because it's completely open.

The build caters to people playing survival servers, with a small garden in the front. In addition, there is also plenty of space for storage throughout this modern house design; you'll find plenty all over in both rooms. This fascinating build was made by the popular Minecraft YouTuber Tanol Games.

2) Purple Modern House

The Purple Modern House is a great example of a modern house design. The color scheme makes it stand out from other houses, but it also looks warm and inviting at the same time. It has an open floor plan, so you can see all four walls from inside the living room or kitchen area.

This design is very unique for a modern house since most will stick to only using white. The build was constructed by the YouTuber GAMES.

1) Starter Modern House

This is a simple and easy-to-build house that can be built in a few minutes. It's designed for beginners and will help you get started on your journey towards becoming an expert builder.

The Starter Modern House features two rooms: one bedroom, with a storage area, and another below that's open to the outside with a furnace and easy connection to the garden. This build would make for a fantastic survival house due to the cute yet practical garden in the front and tons of room for storage. It was designed by the Minecraft YouTuber Julious.

