5 best hostile mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 has loads of hostile mobs that constantly hunt players and try to kill them. Since they are hard to fight and kill, players usually get higher amounts of XP and precious loot. Some of them are essential to kill to progress further in the game. Hence, farms can be created around them to obtain massive amounts of XP and loot items.

Farms are certain contraptions through which players can trap mobs or automatically grow crops and obtain all the items without working too hard. Over the years, the community has come up with a farm for nearly every mob in Minecraft 1.19, including those who are hostile.

Ranking hostile mobs in Minecraft 1.19 that are worth farming

5) Zombie

Zombies are the easiest to farm through a spawner block in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

For those new to the game, hostile mobs can be daunting even to encounter, let alone create an entire farm around them. However, if players find a Dungeon with a Zombie spawner, they can easily create a simple farm around it to get XP points and loot. This is arguably the simplest and most accessible form of hostile mob farm.

Though Zombies do not drop any major rare loot, they can give players ample XP points to keep their level high.

4) Skeleton

Skeletons are also relatively easy to farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Similar to Zombies, Skeletons are one of the most basic hostile mobs that can be easily farmed if players find a spawner block in a Dungeon. Alternatively, they can also be farmed in a common mob XP farm. They are slightly better than Zombies since they drop bows and arrows, which can be quite helpful for beginners.

3) Creeper

Creeper can be pretty useful to the farm after players have Elytra in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are some of the most iconic hostile mobs in the game. They sneak up to players and can explode, damaging players and ruining blocks. When killed, they drop a good amount of XP and gunpowder. Though they do not have their spawner block in a world, there are several other ways to farm them.

Creeper farms can be beneficial to those who have an Elytra. Gunpowder dropped from the mob can be crafted into firework rockets that allow players to fly longer.

2) Hoglin

Hoglin farm can be a great source of food in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Hoglins are dangerous, hostile mobs that spawn only in Crimson Forest in the Nether. However, they fear the warped fungus and will run away from it. Players can use this behavior to create a farm where they run away from the warped fungus and fall into a lava pit.

Since these mobs drop raw pork as loot, the lava pit they fall into will automatically cook the pork. Hoppers below the lava immediately take the cooked porkchop and store it safely.

1) Blaze

Blaze drops a lot of XP and necessary blaze rods in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are the best hostile mob to farm since they drop 10 XP points and blaze rods, which are extremely important for players to complete the game and brew any potion.

These fiery hostile mobs can only be found in the Nether Fortress, where they spawn from a spawner block. The farm can be created around the spawner block, and a killing room can be created where they fall.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

