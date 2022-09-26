5 best Minecraft 1.19.2 texture packs in 2022

Minecraft 1.19.2 is the latest version of the popular sandbox game as of yet. Even after so many years, its vanilla graphics and textures have not changed much. As such, players might get bored of its visuals and want an upgrade, which is where texture packs come into play.

These are certain mods that only change the texture of different blocks or mobs without tinkering with the game's main code. This way, players can completely change how various things look. Though they will most likely come across resource packs instead of texture, the two types are pretty much the same.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other texture packs that are great as well.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.19.2 texture packs to try out in 2022, ranked

5) Dramatic Skys

Dramatic Skys can make Minecraft 1.19.2 skies realistic (Image via CurseForge)

The sky in the game is not the most esthetically pleasing as the blocky clouds and square celestial bodies can be boring to look at. This texture pack can completely change the sky to make it look realistic.

Players will be able to see realistic clouds and all the celestial bodies like stars, sun, and moon. The configuration of clouds will also change from day to day, bringing more variation to the sky.

4) Motschen's Better Leaves

Leaves will not look like blocks with this Minecraft 1.19.2 texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

One of the most unrealistic things in the game is leaf blocks. Even though their configuration on a tree makes it look somewhat realistic, the leaves are anything but blocky in real life.

Hence, players can use this texture pack to make the leaf blocks more rounded and bushy. It is one of the most popular texture packs for the game and has more than seven million downloads so far.

3) Brixel

Completely change the Minecraft 1.19.2 block and mob textures to Lego (Image via CurseForge)

Lego is one of the most famous companies that makes different kinds of toys based on blocks that can connect to one another. Since this concept heavily coincides with Minecraft, a group of modders made a brilliant texture pack for the game that changes everything to look like the famous brick pattern.

All the blocks and mobs look like Lego blocks with connection dots. Though it is not the most popular texture pack, it is worth trying simply because of how unique it looks.

2) Better Dogs

Wolves can completely change into different dog breeds in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via CurseForge)

As players know, there are no dogs in the game, and instead they can only tame and keep one type of wolf that will look the same. If they want a plethora of dog breeds that can be tamed, this pack is perfect for them. Better Dogs drastically changes the wolf's texture into several dog breed skins.

Players can simply change the name of the mob to change the look of the skin. From regular breeds to special fictitious variants, this texture pack offers everything.

1) Visible Ores

This Minecraft 1.19.2 texture pack will greatly help players while mining (Image via CurseForge)

This particular texture pack will not only enhance the overall beauty of certain blocks, but will also help players in a more practical sense. Whenever players go underground to mine different ores, they will need to focus on the texture of the blocks to spot the resource blocks.

However, this texture pack illuminates all kinds of ores for players to easily spot. They can simply take a glance at any massive cave and find out where different ores are located. For this texture pack to work, they will need the OptiFine mod.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far