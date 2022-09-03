Best height level to find every Minecraft ore in 2022

Ores in Minecraft are some of the most important types of blocks since they can be broken to get useful resources needed to craft certain items. There are several types of ores in the game: Iron, Copper, Gold, Redstone, Emerald, Lapis Lazuli, Diamond, Nether Gold, Nether Quartz, and Ancient Debris.

After the release of 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update part 2, the entire world generation changed. This had an effect on ores and altered where they commonly spawned. All of these blocks have a sweet spot where they generate the most. To get the most amount of resources, players must know all the correct Y levels.

Best Y levels to find all Minecraft ore blocks in 2022

1) Mine at Y level -58 for Diamond ores

Diamond ores in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Diamonds are arguably among the most craved items in the game simply because they can be used to craft one of the strongest pieces of gear. Players need to venture deep underground to find the most amount of diamond ores. They are most commonly found at Y level -58 right above the bedrock layer.

2) Mine at Y level 232 for Emerald ores

Emerald ore in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Emeralds are essentially an in-game currency with which players can buy useful items from villagers and wandering traders. Though gamers usually get emeralds through trading with villagers, they can also be found as ores at Y level 232 high up in the mountains.

3) Mine at Y level 232 for Iron ores

Iron ore in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Iron is one of the most useful resources in the game since players frequently craft iron tools and weapons. It is also utilized to make a plethora of other items. Though the ore is quite easy to find and can be obtained at any Y level, it is extremely common at Y level 232. Apart from this, players can also spot iron ore veins between Y level -8 and -58.

4) Mine at Y level 96 for Coal ores

Coal ore in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Coal is another important resource for gamers since it is their primary fuel for smelting items. It is also quite common above the sea level but is present in abundance at Y level 96, on lower hills and mountains. Coal can be easily found on a stony hill.

5) Mine at Y level -16 for Gold ores

Gold ore in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Gold might not be the most useful resource initially, but it can be quite handy in the long run. Hence, players must know where it generates in the highest quantity. Y level -16 is the sweet spot for finding Gold ores; however, gamers can find loads of it at any level if they are in the Badlands biome.

6) Mine at Y level 48 for Copper ores

Copper ore in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Copper is a fairly new earth material that can be used to craft spyglasses and lightning rods. It may also be converted into blocks and oxidized, changing its color. Copper is the most abundant at Y level 48, but players can also find it in ore veins between Y level 48 and 0.

7) Mine at Y level -58 for Redstone ores

Redstone ore (Image via Mojang)

Redstone is a special component that enables some blocks to activate automatically. It is used to create automatic contraptions that can work without needing any player interaction. Similar to diamonds, Redstone is also most common at Y level -58.

8) Mine at Y level 0 for Lapis Lazuli ores

Lapis Lazuli ore (Image via Mojang)

Lapis Lazuli can be used to enchant items on the enchanting table and to extract blue dye. It is most commonly found at Y level 0, but players can get it anywhere between Y level 64 and -63.

9) Mine at Y levels 10-114 in Nether for Nether Quartz

Nether Quartz in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Nether Quartz is arguably the most common Nether ore in Minecraft. It can be found at any Y level but is often spotted between Y level 10 and 114. Nether Quartz is a good source of XP points and Quartz.

10) Mine at Y level 15 in the Nether for Nether Gold

Nether Gold in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although the Nether Gold ore is not rare and can be spotted at any Y level in the Nether, it is most abundant at Y level 15. Players usually do not go too deep to find them since they are common.

11) Mine at Y level 15 in the Nether for Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris (Image via Mojang)

After Diamond gear, Ancient Debris are the most sought-after ore blocks since netherite can be extracted from them to craft the strongest gear in the entire game. They can often be at Y level 15.

