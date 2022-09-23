5 best Minecraft mods and resource packs for dogs

Minecraft players have dogs in the form of wolves. These cute mobs can be tamed and kept as pets in the game. Wolves will follow players anywhere they go until they are commanded to sit at a spot.

They will also help players fight any mob. Though they have been in the game for quite some time, Mojang has not updated their mechanics to breathe new life into them.

This is where dog mods and resource packs can help players. Since Minecraft can be heavily modded, the community has developed brilliant mods and resource packs for wolves.

Only a handful of them have been updated for 1.19 The Wild Update; hence, this list contains mods and resource packs that players can explore.

Best dog mods and resource packs for Minecraft

1) Better Dogs resource pack

The resource pack changes the wolves skin into all kinds of dogs in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Arguably the best mod or resource pack for dogs is Better Dogs. It is entirely compatible with the 1.19 update and offers loads of skins for wolves, turning them into different breeds of dogs. This resource pack even adds special Nether breeds as well.

As soon as players tame a wolf, it will turn into a random breed dog. Furthermore, players can apply different names to them via name tags to essentially change the type of the dog.

2) Just Some More Doggos resource pack

This resource pack only adds different skins without changing the shape and size of dogs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to the previous resource pack, this one also adds loads of variations to wolf skins and adds different colors to them. However, unlike the previous resource pack, this one does not change a wolf's actual shape and size or create a specific breed. Rather, it only changes the color of the skin to create different-looking wolves.

Some skeleton wolves with semi-transparent bodies and hollow eyes. This resource pack is also available for the latest 1.19 update.

3) Let Sleeping Dogs Lie mod

This simple mod lets dogs lie down and sleep in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is a small yet brilliant mod through which wolves can lie down and get proper rest after sitting for a long time. When this mod is applied in a game, a sitting tamed dog can lie down in more than 50 positions after a certain period if its owner is not around.

This makes the tamed wolves' behavior closer to how real dogs behave. Whenever players pass by or approach the wolf, it will immediately sit back up, ready to interact with its master.

4) Doggy Talents

This mod adds loads of features for wolves in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is one of the most detailed mods for wolves in the game. It adds not only different dog skins to distinguish their breeds but also different skills, items and blocks that are purely related to them. Players can dress their dogs in different clothing and accessories, craft beds for them, and even teach them several tricks to level them up.

Even though this mod is not updated for the 1.19 version, the modding team is quite active on their other projects and will most likely update this mod.

5) Wobbledogs! mod

Wobbledogs is a funny resource pack that completely changes how wolves look in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This particular resource pack is inspired by another game called 'Wobbledogs.' The resource pack coverts all wolves into cartoonish wobbledogs from the other game. They will become pink in color with blue faces and legs. This mod will be quite fun for those who have played both games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Many dog mods are out there, but they are not entirely up to date.

