Top 5 3D texture packs for Minecraft

There are hundreds of, if not more, resource packs for Minecraft. They range from enhancing the game’s default art style to completely overhauling its look. However, there is a subsection of these resource packs dedicated to adding three-dimensionality to many of the title’s blocks.

These resource packs, and addons for other resource packs, help sell the player’s brain on the realism of the world around them and enhance the game’s immersion.

Five stimulating 3D resource packs for Minecraft

5) Blockpixel

A fireplace using the Blockpixel textures (Image via Minecraft)

Blockpixel, a 16x16 resource pack by Jakob_Zero, is not a traditional 3D resource pack that adds real pixel depths to blocks. However, it uses pixel art and different color shades to simulate depth beautifully and stylistically.

It is a great resource pack for players wanting to mix up the game’s style, as the textures included in the resource pack are much more cartoony, with brighter and more vibrant colors.

4) Default 3D

The ores in the Default 3D texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Default 3D is another 3D resource pack committed to enhancing the title’s vanilla visuals. Created by Know2Good, this 16x16 texture pack manages to differentiate itself from the other vanilla+ 3D resource packs in one significant way.

The main thing that sets this resource pack apart from the competition is the enhanced vibrancy of the game’s colors. Instead of the muted greens that the plains biomes are made up of, the greens are much richer, almost being forest or emerald green.

The ores have also been changed, making them less apparent, with only a few small bits of color emerging from the stone.

3) Enhanced 3D

A block palette using the Enhanced 3D textures (Image via Minecraft)

Enhanced 3D is yet another vanilla+ 3D resource pack, and this 16x16 resource pack was created by gmnodo only last year, in August. This makes it the newest resource pack on this list. Despite its age, the resource pack stands out among the competition.

Ores both have a vanilla 3D texture and a unique 3D texture that can be used instead. The books in the bookcase have harsher edges, which help them stand out from the bookshelf itself.

The cobblestone texture also has more colors and depth than several other vanilla+ 3D resource packs, making the texture much more 3D than other resource packs.

2) Classic 3D

A wall made using the Classic 3D textures (Image via Minecraft)

Classic 3D is, as the name implies, a texture pack that intends to do nothing more than update the vanilla textures to add three-dimensionality. This 16x16 resource pack was created by RyanGar46 in 2019.

This texture pack has added depth to blocks that most others have not, such as purpur pillars, demonstrating the resource pack’s commitment to adding depth to all of the game’s textures. Where other 3D texture packs tote themselves as vanilla, this one takes the commitment to the game’s vanilla aesthetic by far.

For the most part, the textures are identical to Minecraft’s vanilla textures, with added depth. This means that this resource pack is perfect for users who already love the game’s default look but want to add a bit of visual interest to the world.

1) John Smith Legacy + 3D Models

A block palette using the John Smith Legacy +3D Models textures (Image via Minecraft)

John Smith Legacy is one of the title’s best-known resource packs, created by Glowstrontium and with a storied history dating back to Minecraft 1.6.2. It is a 32x32 resource pack, meaning the textures have double the fidelity of the game’s default ones.

The resource pack is a medieval-themed one, adding a bit of grunge and darker aesthetics to the game.

The 3D model addon for the resource pack helps push this medieval vibe into realism, making the world around gamers seem more realistic and present. For example, every book on a bookshelf is an individual 3D model, which, while minor, really helps to convince users’ brains that the world is real and lived in.

Note: This article solely depicts the personal author’s views.

