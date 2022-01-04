5 best Minecraft creative house designs in plains biome

When players enter Minecraft, they are greeted with a wild natural world where they have to survive. As one explores the world, they aim and crave a place they can call home. Hence, players try to find a suitable place to build their first house.

Luckily, the easiest biome to build a house in is also the most common one in Minecraft. Plains biome covers most of the Minecraft world. Plains are flattish grassy biomes with lots of farm animals, making it the perfect choice for new players to build a house.

Although there are innumerable house designs that a player can choose from, here are five best Minecraft creative house designs in plains biome.

Top 5 Minecraft creative house designs in plains biome

5) Underground Bunker

This is a unique way of building a house which is underground rather than being on the plains. Players can dig a huge hole and structure it to make it aesthetically pleasing. It is an easy and interesting house design which one can easily make in a plains biome.

4) Wooden Hut

A wooden hut is the most basic house design of all. Almost any player can make a simple wooden hut in a plains biome. The beauty of this design is that it gets the job done while still being extremely easy to build.

Players can make it more beautiful by adding a garden or making the house more detailed.

3) Modern Mansion

One of the popular ways of building a house is taking up a modern approach towards it. Players can make a modern-looking house in Minecraft, with smoother textures and straight lines.

They can use smooth white concrete and glass panes to give the house a clean look. This is extremely easy to make on a plains biome as it gives players a lot of flat areas to work with.

2) Japanese style house

Another popular way of building a house is giving it an old Japanese temple look. These types of house designs are taken up by many players and are built with their own style. The classic Japanese style roof gives the house its identity.

1) Castle

Players can go all out and build a whole castle for themselves on a plains biome. Although this may take some time, it is the easiest to build on a plains biome as there is a lot of flat space. Players can make any type of huge castle as their home and live lavishly.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul