5 best Minecraft modern house designs (2021)

While there are thousands of Minecraft house blueprints on the internet, one of the most popular styles players have been drawn to in recent times is modern houses.

Featuring slick designs, clever usage of redstone mechanics, and a relatively cheap building cost compared to other designs, it's no secret why modern houses have gathered such a massive amount of popularity.

Five fantastic Minecraft modern house blueprints to use in 2021

5) Modern house for a modern city

Up first is a video tutorial from Minecraft YouTuber "JINTUBE" that showcases how to build an open-plan-styled modern Minecraft house.

This luxurious one-floor build not only looks highly appealing but is also highly practical on a day-to-day basis.

More specifically, this build comes equipped with various useful amenities such as an outdoor cooking area, a fishing pond, and much more.

4) Big modern house

For those flush with resources such as quartz, stone, and wood, this largescale build designed by Minecraft YouTuber "A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT" may prove a brilliant choice.

Although not cheap to craft, this build is a worthwhile investment for those who can afford it. The modern design not only stands out but is highly functional, featuring massive storage, loot, and smelting rooms.

3) Modern compact house

In terms of practicality and functional space, this modern house build created by YouTuber "6tenstudio" definitely takes the cake.

With such a small form factor, this build is perfect for gamers who may find themselves in a situation where building space may be forcefully limited, such as when playing on a multiplayer Minecraft faction server.

2) Modern water house

This interesting design showcased by popular Minecraft YouTuber "Random Steve Guy" documents a modern Minecraft house that features a moat in its design.

Although admittedly a bit of a gimmick, this modern house stands out amongst the crowd. Furthermore, the surrounding water can even slow mobs down and also help defend against creeper explosions.

1) Modern Minecraft villa

This final build features a large, fancy-looking modern vanilla designed by none other than "Akila Gaming," a popular Minecraft YouTuber. In terms of style, it looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, thanks to its cutting-edge design.

Although beautiful, it must be mentioned that this build is nothing short of expensive, making it perhaps a bad choice for those in the early game. It should also be noted that this build is quite an undertaking due to its size and could take players a few days to complete.

Note: While all these Minecraft modern houses are epic, they are ranked in no particular order of quality. Readers should also note that the opinions put forward in this article reflect only those of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer