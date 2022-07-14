How many different biome types are there in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft's wilderness has evolved leaps and bounds over the years, and version 1.19 has added even more variety. The number of unique biome variants has swelled once again, and players are undoubtedly happy with these improvements.

With so many different biomes in Minecraft, it can be tricky to keep track of them all. Especially considering there are a number of primary biomes with several variants within the larger categories.

Whether players are returning to the game after a lapse or have been playing throughout the game's lifespan, they can find details about the game's myriad biomes below, variants included.

Minecraft: Breaking down the total number of biomes after The Wild Update

Minecraft 1.19's deep dark biome (Image via Mojang)

After Minecraft's most recent major content update in version 1.19, the game sports approximately 62 biomes in Java Edition (including The Void) and roughly 84 in Bedrock Edition. These biomes are divided across many lines, including their temperatures as well as their common features.

For example, there are various forms of forests, from dark oak to birch to flower forests and more. Biomes can relate to many different categories simultaneously as well, such as bamboo jungles being both warm biomes and a variant of jungle biomes.

Biomes also diversify between the game's multiple dimensions. While the Overworld sports the highest number of biomes, the Nether and End also have a sizable amount of diversity. Below, players can find the new biomes introduced in the game with The Wild Update.

New Biomes Introduced in Minecraft 1.19 Update:

Mangrove Swamps - A new variant of swamp biomes that feature mangrove propagules and trees. These biomes are located in close proximity to other warm biomes and can contain new frog mobs and tadpoles as well as bee nests. As of July 2022, no structures are set to generate within mangrove swamps, but additional tweaks may be made at a later date.

- A new variant of swamp biomes that feature mangrove propagules and trees. These biomes are located in close proximity to other warm biomes and can contain new frog mobs and tadpoles as well as bee nests. As of July 2022, no structures are set to generate within mangrove swamps, but additional tweaks may be made at a later date. The Deep Dark - Often found deep underneath mountains, the deep dark is found in the height levels below zero. This biome features incredibly low levels of life and is barren of mobs aside from the powerful Warden mob. It is covered in new sculk blocks throughout, including sculk sensors, which pick up vibrations and sounds, and sculk shriekers, which can inflict players with the Darkness status effect and summon the Warden itself. Minecraft players can also find ancient city structures inside these biomes, complete with exclusive loot.

As Mojang continues to release content updates for the game, biomes continue to emerge while others combine or phase out of the game here and there. Some biomes that were previously significant fixtures in either of Minecraft's primary editions are now obsolete as of version 1.19.

It's certainly also worth noting that the way independent biomes generate with sequential updates also changes. For example, the Caves & Cliffs update not only introduced lush cave and dripstone cave biomes but also completely reworked the way mountains were generated.

This included adding biomes for the peaks of the mountains as well as their slopes. The sheer amount of variety the game has introduced since its early days in the late 2000s and early 2010s is staggering, to the point where the game's three main dimensions are a far cry from what they used to be.

There's no doubt that the future will likely bring even more biome changes and introductions to Minecraft. Mojang always releases more content for its faithful players and even retains a feedback site for the community to make recommendations.

Among these recommendations are additional biomes like dedicated oases, cherry blossom groves, or even entirely new dimensions of biomes such as the long-requested Sky Realm or Aether. Whether Mojang will implement these changes is anybody's guess at the moment, but they're certainly only rising in popularity.

Overall, players have a huge plethora of biomes to enjoy in the vanilla game, with even more available through future implementations as well as community mods and add-ons. Otherwise, having dozens of unique locations to explore is one of the game's biggest strengths, which doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far