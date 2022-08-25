Top 5 useful Minecraft resource packs by Vanilla Tweaks in 2022

Minecraft is a special type of game in which players can add any kind of feature they want through community-made resource packs. These are essentially smaller versions of full-fledged mods and only tweak a few things inside the title, like the texture of blocks, the user interface, etc.

Vanilla Tweaks is one of the best websites that offer loads of resource packs for the sandbox game. Though not all of them are highly useful or helpful to players, they drastically enhance the overall look and feel of the experience by changing some textures and lighting mechanics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other resource packs offered by Vanilla Tweaks.

What are the best Minecraft resource packs by Vanilla Tweaks in 2022?

5) Desaturated Dark Oak

Before and after images of the Desaturated Dark Oak resource pack in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

As many fans know, the dark oak wood has the darkest shade of brown. Hence, it is frequently used in builds to give them a more subdued aesthetic. However, for those who want an even more somber look from the block, they can use the Desaturated Dark Oak resource pack, which will simply reduce its warmth and overall saturation, making it darker.

4) Glass Trapdoors

The Glass Trapdoors resource pack in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Usually, when players place trapdoors anywhere, they are completely opaque. However, this resource pack simply adds a small glass pane inside them to make them see-through. This is a brilliant resource pack for those who want a bit more detail in their trapdoors. The developers of the resource pack also left one trapdoor with no glass so that players can use it for other building purposes.

3) Warm Glow

Before and after the resource pack applies on Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Warm Glow is a simple yet effective resource pack that changes the light emitted from any light source — such as torches, lanterns, and more — and makes it warmer as well as brighter. This is how this pack can slightly improve the gameplay experience.

Though players can use shaders to further enhance the lighting effect, Warm Glow keeps the graphical settings vanilla and only focuses on the light tones.

2) Dragon Elytra

Ender Dragon wing design on Elytra in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Elytra is one of the most powerful items in the game since it enables players to fly anywhere. However, the design of the overpowering item can be underwhelming since it is dull gray in color. This is where the Dragon Elytra resource pack comes into play.

With it, players can change the look of the Elytra to that of the Ender Dragon wings. Since the rare item is found in the End realm and after defeating the dragon, this resource pack is quite fitting.

1) Glass Doors

Glass panes on doors are a brilliant way to uniquely decorate structures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though there are a few types of doors that allow players to see through them, they can be upgraded to ones with a glass pane inside them.

In real life, there are many kinds of doors that have some type of glass attached to them, and this resource pack accomplishes exactly that by incorporating a glass pane in the ones inside the game. The panes will not be required while crafting the doors, which will automatically have them once they are placed.

Depending on personal preference, this resource pack can be great for some players.

