5 best Minecraft dragon modpacks in 2022

One of the most famous features of Minecraft is the Ender Dragon. The menacing beast is the game's final boss, after which the game credits roll. However, players are now bored of the same old dragon and want new types of beasts to interact with.

Even though there were rumors about a new red dragon being added to the game, after Notch left Mojang, no new dragons were added. Luckily, there are a plethora of modpacks that allow players to interact with new kinds of dragons made by several modders in the community.

Modpacks are a great way to completely overhaul the sandbox game and get a new experience out of it. If players are into dragons and are bored of the Ender Dragon, they can check out these modpacks.

Best Minecraft modpacks for dragons in 2022 for those bored of the Ender Dragon

5) Less Tech More Dragons

Players can interact with dragons in this Minecraft modpack (Image via CurseForge)

This is a brilliant choice if players want to interact with dragons. Less Tech More Dragons is inspired by another modpack called Ice and Fire and is a stripped-down version of the same with simpler mechanics. This is why the modders went with the name Less Tech More Dragons.

The modpack features other things like vampires, magic, medieval weapons, large dungeons, custom cities, and much more as well. It runs on the 1.16 version of the game and can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website. Unfortunately, the creator of this modpack is no longer active; hence,it will not receive any further updates.

4) Ice and Fire

Ice and Fire is one of the best modpacks for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Ice and Fire is another popular modpack and offers two types of dragons. Running the famous Ice and Fire mod itself, this particular mod is used in several other modpacks since it is one of the best ones for dragons.

Players can interact with the beasts and even tame and ride them in the game. Additionally, they can also create spells and perform magic in this modpack, which runs on 1.16.4 version of the game.

3) World of Dragons

This Minecraft modpack is also based on the Ice and Fire mod (Image via CurseForge)

World of Dragons is another extremely famous modpack that players can download if they want to interact with and fight dragons. As the name suggests, it revolves around dragons and everything related to them. Players can go on a quest to fight the creatures with magic and other exciting features.

Players can trade with special villagers, shopkeepers, and other new mobs that can help them obtain new kinds of weapons and boosts to defeat dragons. Another thing to note is that this modpack uses the aforementioned Ice and Fire mod.

2) Dungeons, Dragons and Space Shuttles

This is one of the best Minecraft modpacks for dragons (Image via Reddit/u/ThatZDidxX)

If players want their experience to involve more than dragons, they can check out the Dungeons, Dragons and Space Shuttles modpack. It not only offers dragons but also has a plethora of other mobs and features. With over 1750 total quests, gamers can completely immerse themselves in the modpack.

In Dungeons, Dragons and Space Shuttles, nearly all the vanilla mechanics have been modified like food, agriculture, combat, potions, and more. Players can easily download this modpack from the CurseForge website.

1) RLCraft

Players will also fight new kinds of dragons in this Minecraft modpack (Image via u/TeeJayBex/Reddit)

When it comes to fantasy modpacks involving dragons, RLCraft takes the crown. It is the most popular modpack for the sandbox game, with over 13 million downloads. It completely changes the title by adding new mechanics, combat systems, and mobs, including dragons.

It is also known to be one of the most difficult modpacks to survive in since the learning curve is steep, and the hostile mobs are much more dangerous than in the vanilla version.

