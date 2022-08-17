How to install Forge for Minecraft 1.19 update

Players can easily install the Forge app for the Minecraft 1.19 update and play the vast sandbox game with loads of exciting mods.

Even though the title offers loads of features to explore, it can become slightly boring after a while. This is where its massive modding community steps in.

Thousands of mods can be installed and played, taking the game as their base. However, users need Forge to install most of these mods.

Forge is a special API that enables the game to run mods. CurseForge is arguably the most famous website to find mods for Java Edition, but gamers must first install Forge itself to run them.

Steps to install Forge for Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Download Forge app installer

Previously, players used to download a separate .jar file for the Forge API and install it directly onto the main game folder. However, Forge now has its own app from which users can create different profiles and automatically update the API without hassle.

They can type 'CurseForge app' and click on the first website they see. The website will allow gamers to download an installer for the Forge app.

2) Install and open Forge app

Once downloaded, players can install the CurseForge and Overwolf apps, which are essential to running everything smoothly.

After installation, the CurseForge app can be opened normally. It will display all the titles that can be modded, including Minecraft. Users may select the game and install another launcher version in the new folder.

This is where all the modded game versions will be installed and loaded. This way, the modded versions will in no way conflict with the vanilla version.

3) Install any modpack or create custom profile

After gamers create the game directory, they can browse through thousands of modpacks and install them in one go. The app will automatically download all the mods, the base game, and even the Forge API through which mods work.

Suppose players want to install individual mods and leave everything else vanilla. In that case, they can create a custom profile by clicking on the top right corner button and manually installing any version of the title with the latest Forge API.

Once created, they can add specific mods to them through the app itself and play them.

Once these modded profiles or modpacks are opened, a separate official game launcher will pop up that is dedicated to all the modded game versions. It will not show any vanilla version since it is an entirely different launcher.

