How to install RLCraft Minecraft modpack

RLCraft is a modpack for Minecraft that players can easily download and play with. As expected, there are loads of modpacks out there for the game made by highly active modding groups. Since Minecraft can be heavily modded, it allows players to add all sorts of third-party features to the base game. The RLCraft modpack takes full advantage of that freedom and creates a completely new game out of the sandbox title.

It is one of the most detailed modpacks since it completely changes the title's gameplay and UI. From adding a plethora of new mobs to changing several mechanics of the game, the modpack genuinely seems like an all new game. However, new players who are unfamiliar with the game's mods may have some difficulty installing the modpack. The article below is an easy guide for readers to download and play with this modpack.

Steps to download and install RLCraft Minecraft modpack

1) Download Forge App

First, players will need to understand that this particular modpack needs Forge API to run properly. Players will need to download the Forge App that lets players easily download the modpack using Forge API. The app can be donwloaded from here.

2) Install Forge App and download modpack

Players can install the Forge App and search for RLCraft in the Minecraft modpack tab (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players download the software, they must install the Forge App normally. After the installation, players will see that the app features mods for various other games as well. Players will have to click on 'Minecraft' and then head over to the 'Browse Modpacks' tab that is visible in the top left corner of the app. Here, players will be able to find the modpack quite easily since it will be the first option on the list.

Simply hit 'Install' to start downloading the modpack. This may take some time depending on the user's internet connection as the modpack's download size is rather large. Players do not need to create a custom profile for the modded game version since this modpack will automatically download all the necessary files for the game to run. Since they are downloading 166 different mods that will work simultaneously, the download will generally take a fair amount of time.

3) Open the game

The Minecraft modpack even changes the main menu (Image via YouTube/ItzCuba Tutorials)

Once everything is downloaded and installed, the 'Play' button will be available which players can hit to open a brand new official game launcher. It will not be connected to the regular game launcher and will only contain the RLCraft installation with the compatible Forge version written below it. Players can simply go ahead and hit 'Play' on the launcher to open the game.

Since RLCraft needs to run so many mods at once, it runs on the old 1.12.2 game version that is compatible with most mods. It will take a while to run the game since all the mods will have to be activated. Players can normally create a new world and enter their new and incredible Minecraft world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far