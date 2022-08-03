How to get 'When the Squad Hops into Town' advancement in Minecraft The Wild Update

Minecraft's The Wild Update added a new advancement called 'When the Squad Hops into Town' to the game. This is related to the new frog mob that was also released with the update. Players can easily achieve this advancement if they have the right items and some time.

Advancements are rewards given to players for performing certain tasks or activities in the game. Some of them are extremely simple and can be obtained after playing for a few minutes, while others take a lot of time and preparation. This new advancement is of medium difficulty since it is slightly time-consuming.

Guide to getting 'When the Squad Hops into Town' advancement in Minecraft's The Wild Update

Frogs and their variants

All three variants of frogs must be captured in order to complete the advancement (Image via Minecraft Wild Update)

First, players must understand the new frog mob and its different variants. There are three variants of the frog mob: white, orange, and green.

Both white and orange frogs can be found in Mangrove Swamps and regular Swamp biomes, respectively. However, players will need to manually grow tadpoles in a cold biome to spawn green frogs.

Players must find all three variants of the mob to complete the new advancement.

How to achieve the advancement

Players can simply leash these mobs one by one to complete the achievement (Image via Minecraft Wild Update)

As mentioned above, players will need to find all three frog mobs since they need to be leashed by the player to achieve the new advancement. This can be quite simple if players have loads of slimeballs since they can be used to craft leads and also attract and breed frogs.

White and orange frogs will spawn in new chunks of the world since no new features of the update generate in old chunks of the game. When players find these naturally spawning mobs, they can simply leash them once.

The game will remember which frog the player leashed and count that as a step in completing the advancement. Players do not need to keep the frog leashed to achieve the reward.

Green frogs can only spawn by manually growing a tadpole in a cold biome (Image via Minecraft)

Once both the common frogs are leashed, players can then breed them to get tadpoles by feeding them slimeballs. These baby mobs can then be scooped up in a bucket.

After catching them in a bucket, players will achieve another advancement called 'Bukkit Bukkit.' Finally, these mobs can be placed in a body of water present in a cold biome to get the green frog. Tadpoles can grow faster if slimeballs are fed to them.

Once the player leashes the last frog variant, they will get the 'When the Squad Hops into Town' advancement.

Many other advancements like Birthday Song, Sneak 100, and With Our Powers Combined! have also been added with Minecraft's The Wild Update. Players can explore all the new biomes and mobs to complete them. Interestingly, frogs have a total of three advancements related to them.

