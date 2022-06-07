List of new advancements in Minecraft 1.19 update

Advancements, trophies and achievements have been a part of Minecraft for a long time. Besides taking note of certain milestones during a player’s journey in the game, advancements also serve as a guiding force that helps beginners keep track of what they’re doing.

Minecraft 1.19, titled “The Wild Update,” is set to be released today, and players are anxious to try out its features for the very first time. The most notable features the update is bringing are the deep dark biome, ancient city structures, the Warden mob, mangrove swamps, the allay, frog and tadpole mobs, among others.

Aside from these features, some new advancements are also set to make their debut in Minecraft Java.

Minecraft 1.19: What are the new advancements coming to the game?

Seven new advancements are set to be introduced in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Each of these advancements is related to the other upcoming features in some way or the other.

1) Birthday Song

Advancement description: Have an allay deliver a cake at a note block

This hidden advancement is related to the allay, a blue-colored bat-like mob that won the mob vote and will be added to the game over the Glare and Copper Golem.

To obtain this advancement, players need to first give a cake to an allay by pressing the use button. They must then use a note block to make the mob drop that cake on the block.

2) Bukkit Bukkit

Advancement description: Catch a tadpole in a bucket

This is a fairly simple advancement. Players need a bucket and a tadpole to achieve it.

The advancement is fulfilled when the player scoops up a tadpole inside a water bucket.

3) It Spreads

Advancement description: Kill a mob near a Sculk Catalyst

This advancement requires the player to kill a mob near the upcoming Sculk Catalyst block. However, players must remember that the mob in question should drop experience, or else the advancement won’t count.

4) Sneak 100

Advancement description: Sneak near a Sculk Sensor or Warden to prevent it from detecting you

This Minecraft 1.19 advancement can be earned if a player uses the “sneaking” mechanic to mask their footsteps when near a Sculk Sensor or a Warden. (Block distance: Three blocks from a Sculk Sensor and five blocks from a Warden)

Note: The above-linked Reddit post is from 10 months ago. However, it indicates that Mojang and the game's player base were talking about an advancement serving the exact purpose that the Sneak 100 advancement serves.

5) When the Squad Hops into Town

Advancement description: Get each frog variant on a lead

Frogs are another type of mob set to be added to the game in the upcoming update. This advancement requires players to tie each of the three variants of frogs on a lead.

6) With Our Powers Combined!

The "With Our Powers Combined!" advancement (Image via Minecraft)

Advancement description: Have all three froglights in your inventory

Like the upcoming frog mobs, the new froglight blocks come in three different types: pearlescent, verdant and ochre. This advancement requires players to have all three types of froglight blocks in their inventory.

7) You've Got a Friend in Me

Advancement description: Have an allay deliver items to you

This advancement is a hidden advancement. To achieve it, players will have to give an allay an item and wait for it to come back with more of that item.

The new advancements are intended to help players have the best Minecraft 1.19 experience. As mentioned earlier, each one is related to a major new feature set to be added to the game.

