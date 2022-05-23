All you need to know about allay in Minecraft

Allays are one of the most communally anticipated features coming in Minecraft 1.19. The helpful and friendly blue fairies were one of three mobs contending to be implemented into the next major update of Minecraft. (The other two mobs are the Glare and Copper Golem).

Allay won the live mob vote by a sizable margin, likely due to its cute, pixie-like appearance and helpful in-game abilities.

The prime feature that sold players on this luminescent, blue mob is that it can be given a single item and will search around the area to collect items of the same kind and return them to the player character.

Where do allays spawn in Minecraft?

Allays are, unfortunately, a bit rare to come across naturally. They'll spawn in only two locations throughout the world, one of which is notorious for being sparse and difficult to find.

Allays will spawn confined inside jails and wooden cages within Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions.

The only way to find these helpful pixies without spawning them is to seek one of these two locations and break the mobs out of their cages. One to three allays can spawn inside each cage or cell.

How to use the allay in Minecraft

The first thing that players notice about the allay is how similar it looks to the hostile mob, "Vex."

That said, their in-game behavior couldn't be more different. The names of each respective mob even hold true to their personalities, with allay meaning "to relieve or alleviate," contrasting the word vex, which means "to anger or worry."

Allays will fly around aimlessly until the player gives them an item to collect more of. They will then fly around the surrounding area and collect items of the same kind.

The mobs only have one inventory slot, so they'll only be able to collect, at most, a stack of sixty-four (or sixteen, in some cases with items like ender pearls or snowballs) of one item.

The mobs will be able to search for identical items within a thirty-two-block radius around the player. Similarly, they can follow the player character from up to sixty-four blocks away even if they cannot see them.

Allays are naturally drawn to the vibrations of note blocks. If a note block is being played, the mob will return the items collected to that particular note block. The radius in which the allay searches for items can also be fixed to thirty-two blocks around a specific note block.

How does the allay behave?

Allay is a passive mob that, despite being hurt, won't fight back. If one of these friendly, blue pixies is harmed, it'll go into a panicked state, moving wildly in different directions to avoid being hit again.

These mobs regenerate health quickly (two health points per second), making them fortunately difficult to be slain.

If killed, an allay will drop all the items it was holding at the time. If an allay is holding a totem of undying, it'll utilize the totem similarly to how the player does and avoid being killed.

