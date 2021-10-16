“Allay!”: Minecraft Streamers GeorgeNotFound and Karl Jacobs submit their vote for the Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2021

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 — Minecraft Live 2021 concluded with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans and content creators as the live mob vote was won by the Allay.

Minecraft Live 2021 was the virtual event successor to the previous event, Minecraft Live 2020. There was a lot of controversy regarding the live mob vote, which surprisingly returned for this event.

The three mobs in the running this year were all helpful mobs that would’ve served to benefit players, regardless of which mob won the vote. The three mobs were: The Copper Golem, Allay, and Glare.

The Allay won the vote by a landslide, crowning it as the next mob to be added to Minecraft.

Minecraft Streamers Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound submit their vote for the Allay for Minecraft Live 2021

There was an unspoken promise this year from content creators not to influence their audiences to vote for a particular mob. That didn’t stop creators such as George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson and Karl Jacobs from enthusiastically letting their audiences know which mob had their vote for Minecraft Live 2021.

Minecraft Live 2020 saw controversy as Clay “Dream,” an extremely popular content creator, told his audience to vote specifically for one of the three mobs, particularly the Glow Squid.

Dream didn’t comment on the live mob vote at all this year, but will likely reveal who he was hoping would win now that the vote has ended.

GeorgeNotFound was gunning for the Allay, but other content creators, such as Karl Jacobs and Tommy “TommyInnit” Simons, had their hopes up for other mobs to win.

Tommy revealed that he had hoped the Glare would win the live mob vote for Minecraft Live 2021. Unfortunately, that particular mob came last in the overall vote.

While some may have had their woes about the live mob vote, it's clear that there was a lot of enthusiasm towards the winning mob for Minecraft Live 2021. There is no doubt that this mob will be useful to all players once it's added into Minecraft.

The Allay will take an item and collect more of it in the surrounding area, then leave their findings on note blocks that are nearby. While the other two mobs had unique uses that all fans, developers, and content creators wish were in the game, Allay won Minecraft Live 2021.

