Minecraft Live 2021: New mobs, how to vote, and more

Minecraft Live 2021 is set to commence in less than 24 hours on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Minecraft Live is an entirely virtual event that got its roots from the now-retired convention, MINECON. Minecraft Live serves to bring developers and fans together to celebrate the progress made over the years in the game, and to communally vote on new features that will influence what additions come next in Minecraft.

The live mob vote has always been the headline feature of Minecraft Live. This vote is for the community to choose from three incredibly useful mobs to be added to Minecraft. The catch? Only one of the three mobs will ultimately win the vote and be coded into the game.

Minecraft Live 2021 debuts three new mobs for audiences to choose from on the day of the event. These three brand-new, useful and friendly mobs are the Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem.

Which mobs will be voted on during Minecraft Live 2021?

There will be three new mobs for viewers to vote on during Minecraft Live 2021. While the three mobs proposed during last year's event included two passive, friendly mobs and one hostile mob, the three mobs that will be voted on this year are all friendly and serve to help the player in-game.

Minecraft @Minecraft The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/jCOMYYMTbJ

The Copper Golem, Allay, and Glare are the three mobs that will be included in the live mob vote for Minecraft Live 2021. All three have their unique purposes in-game and could be helpful for all styles of gameplay.

The Glare is a moss-covered, flying green mob that hates darkness. It will make noise and become grumpy when the player is in an area that's dark enough for hostile mobs, like zombies and creepers, to spawn. Glares might be grumpy, but they're absolutely harmless, their only purpose is to alert players when they're potentially in danger from being in a too-dark cave, or area.

The Allay might look strikingly similar to the hostile Vex. However, these peaceful mobs want nothing more than to collect items for the player and dance. If players give this mob an item, it'll search the land, collecting more of the item that it was given. Since this mob is an avid music fan, it'll drop all of its collected items by nearby note blocks.

The Copper Golem is a squat golem made entirely of copper and a lightning rod. This mob will likely be similarly made to the snow and iron golems, but the difference with this copper fellow is that its main purpose is to press copper buttons. This golem could be useful for those who build contraptions with redstone that require buttons to activate and function.

That said, these mobs, like regular copper, will oxidize over time and become statues.

How to vote for the three mobs in Minecraft

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 — Minecraft Live 2021 will launch into full swing, beginning with a 30-minute pre-show that will be live just before the event officially starts at 9:00 AM PST. This would be 12:00 PM EST, 5:00 PM BST, 6:00 PM CEST, and 1:00 PM BRT for other timezones.

Minecraft @Minecraft #MinecraftLive is coming tomorrow at 12 PM EDT! We also have an amazing team live commentating on the show in Deutsch, Français, 日本語, Italiano, Português, 한국어, Español, pусском and Svenska!Learn more and check the start time in your region:↣ redsto.ne/live-2021 #MinecraftLive is coming tomorrow at 12 PM EDT! We also have an amazing team live commentating on the show in Deutsch, Français, 日本語, Italiano, Português, 한국어, Español, pусском and Svenska!Learn more and check the start time in your region:↣ redsto.ne/live-2021 ↢ https://t.co/L4abNo2zYh

When the main show begins, it's likely the live mob vote will start at the same time. In order to cast votes, viewers must go to and keep tabs on the official Minecraft Twitter. There will be a live poll up for the audiences to vote on which of the three mobs will be added to Minecraft.

