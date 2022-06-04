How to get froglight blocks in Minecraft 1.19?

Froglights are new decorative light blocks that will be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. This is a brilliant addition to the variety of light blocks that are present in the game. As the name suggests, this block will be related to the new frog mob also being released with the update.

Froglights are beautiful light blocks that will have a subtle hue to them depending on the type of frog that drops them. Unfortunately, they are not the easiest item to obtain.

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Including:

- New Froglight block!

- Froggy sounds!

- Fix for mob despawning!

- Iron Golem cracking / repairing! (A top parity feature!)



Check out the full changelog here: There's a new Minecraft Beta rolling out today, which we hope you will enjoy!Including:- New Froglight block!- Froggy sounds!- Fix for mob despawning!- Iron Golem cracking / repairing! (A top parity feature!)Check out the full changelog here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… There's a new Minecraft Beta rolling out today, which we hope you will enjoy!Including:- New Froglight block!- Froggy sounds!- Fix for mob despawning!- Iron Golem cracking / repairing! (A top parity feature!)Check out the full changelog here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/dxd8Yi7kAR

If players want to obtain froglights for decoration, they will have to put in quite a bit of effort.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will also bring loads of other new blocks and items. They will be somewhat related to the new biomes or mobs that will be released.

How to easily obtain a froglight block in Minecraft 1.19

Story continues below ad

Finding magma cubes and frogs

To obtain the new froglight blocks, players must make frogs eat small magma cubes. This is the only way to get these blocks in Minecraft 1.19.

Players must first make a confined area in the Overworld where they can find and keep frogs. Frogs can be found in swamp biomes and can be leashed.

Magma cubes are found in basalt deltas, while frogs are only found in swamp biomes but can be bred anywhere (Image via Mojang)

Once a confined area is created, players can head to the Nether to find magma cubes in the basalt delta biome. These are hostile mobs that will jump on the player to attack them. Players must bring these hostile mobs to the Overworld.

Story continues below ad

Killing larger magma cubes and dividing them into smaller ones

Frogs eating magma cubes and dropping green variant of the light blocks (Image via Mojang)

Once these hostile mobs are in the Overworld, the larger ones will have to be killed in order to be divided into smaller cubes. The new amphibian mob can only eat the smallest magma cube in order to drop the new light block.

If players have a working magma cube farm in the Nether, things can be much easier as players can simply lure a few of them to the Overworld to be killed by frogs.

Story continues below ad

How to get different colored froglights

Different colored frogs will drop different colored block after eating magma cubes (Image via Mojang)

There are three types of froglights in the Minecraft 1.19 update: pearlescent, verdant and ochre. These three variants of the light block can be obtained if different colored frogs eat the small Magma Cube. White frogs drop pearlescent froglights, green frogs drop verdant froglights, and orange frogs drop ochre froglights.

Hence, if players want different colored light blocks in Minecraft 1.19, they will need to breed and grow these new mobs in a biome at different temperatures. Players will need to take the tadpoles in water buckets to grow them in a different biome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far