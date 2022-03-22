Minecraft Redditor creates an impressive secret trapdoor 

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all sorts of content related to the famous sandbox title. From beautiful builds to complex and clever redstone contraptions, players from all around the globe post all kinds of things here. They also post funny gameplay clips and ask questions about the game. All this activity makes it a lively place to be for the Minecraft community.

Recently, a Redditor named u/unweeked posted a video of an impressive secret trapdoor that they had made. It was slightly underwater from where the trap magically emerged, making a one-block-wide shaft go down to the destination. It was made possible by a complex redstone contraption underneath it.

In the video, the player is in front of a square pool of water, where they place a redstone torch inside the water on one edge. The torch soon drops as an item, but in that split second, it activates the whole redstone system and a trapdoor emerges from the center of the pool. The stone blocks go down to create a one-block shaft which further descends into the secret room. There, a button resets the entire contraption.

Users flock to comment on secret trapdoor made by Minecraft Redditor

Since the redstone contraption was brilliantly built and the secret trapdoor functioned well, it attracted plenty of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. Within a day, the post received over 13k upvotes and loads of comments. People were blown away by the sheer talent of the original poster.

The secret room which was completely hidden (Image via u/unweeked Reddit)

Users commended the redstone contraption and the creator of the build, and also urged the original poster to post a tutorial or world download so that more players could learn the details of how this secret tunnel was made.

The original poster replied to most of the comments, and also shared the world download and the schematics of the build but apologized for not being able to make a tutorial video.

After seeing the amazing secret trapdoor descend down to a safe room, several Redditors connected it to the American animated TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the series, there's an Earth King who lives in Lake Laogai, and several people connected the secret trapdoor in Minecraft to that.

Overall, Redditors on the Minecraft Reddit page were extremely impressed by the sheer intelligence and hard work put in by the creator of the mind-blowing redstone operated secret trapdoor.

