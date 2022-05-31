Redditor makes brilliant stop motion animation with Minecraft Lego

Minecraft is such a popular video game that it has loads of collaborations with other famous brands, like Lego. In the past, several people have posted great Lego-made stop motion animations on the Minecraft Reddit page. Recently, a Redditor named 'u/GoodSirCompany' also posted something similar.

The original poster made a great stop motion video where a skeleton spawns in the Soul Sand Valley biome and immediately gets killed by a player with full netherite gear.

After killing the skeleton, the player picks up its bone and walks off. All of this was made with Lego blocks. The original poster kept changing the positioning of the characters and took screenshots at regular intervals.

The attention to detail in this simple stop motion animation was great. Normal fire and soul fire in the biome constantly changed its shape, giving dynamism to the video.

The subtle movements of the skeleton holding the bow and the player looking at the bone after picking it up made the video lifelike. Even though the camera shake and lighting inconsistency were there, it was a great first attempt from the original poster.

Users react to Lego stop motion animation made by Minecraft

These kinds of creative Minecraft videos can take a lot of effort to make. Hence, they are highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community.

Though people have posted Lego stop motion animations in the past, new posts are always welcomed. The post received over 13 thousand upvotes and comments from other Redditors within a day.

Users commended the original poster on their first attempt at stop motion. They also pointed out how lighting and camera stability could be improved. Since it was their first attempt, the original poster took most of the suggestions and humbly replied to them.

Other than that, several people also noticed how the fire blocks were constantly changing positions after each frame.

The original poster explained how it took them an hour to create the whole animation, and changing the position of the fire blocks was the hardest part.

Redditors humorously pointed out how the skeleton got spawn-killed. The video started with a skeleton spawning the biome and soon getting killed by the player.

Users sympathized with the skeleton and told their own stories of getting killed right after spawning on multiplayer servers.

Some users also noticed that the original poster cleverly added an 'Among Us' character in the background.

Among Us is an extremely popular multiplayer crime game where players can choose differently-colored astronaut characters and play. This was a humorous addition by the original poster, and Redditors appreciated it.

Overall, thousands of Minecraft Redditors highly appreciated the stop motion animation video on the page.

The original poster did a great job on their first attempt, with attention to detail and the movement accuracy of the characters. Even 15 hours after the post went live, it continued to garner views and comments.

