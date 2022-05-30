Minecraft Redditor shows fuel efficiency of certain items 

In Minecraft, several items act as fuel for smelting. Smelting is an integral mechanism of the game through which players can cook food, obtain ingots of several materials, and more. Hence, the efficiency of these items that act as fuel is frequently discussed amongst players.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/DiggyPT_69' posted a photo of a chart explaining the efficiency of coal, planks, and sticks.

All three of them can act as fuel in a furnace. However, coal can smelt up to 8 items, whereas planks and sticks can only smelt 1.5 and 0.5 items, respectively. The original poster explained how players could smelt a number of items with several combinations of planks and sticks in the photo.

Though four planks and two sticks can only smelt seven items compared to coal which can smelt eight items, the original poster tries to convince players to use wood. In a Minecraft world, trees are much more common than coal ores; hence, players can quickly craft planks and sticks to smelt items.

Users react to fuel efficiency chart by Minecraft Redditor

For years, players have been using all kinds of fuel items in the game and have discussed their efficiency. This post stirred up the same discussions as many other Minecraft Redditors flocked to it.

The post received over 18 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day. Players talked about almost everything related to different fuels in the game, their efficiency, availability, and more.

Some Redditors humorously ignored the theory explained in the post and talked about how they should only use lava as fuel. They joked about how players must find and collect lava even before building their first base.

They also commented on how they must make lava farms through cauldrons and pointed dripstones. Lava is a long-lasting fuel alternative that can smelt up to 100 items at once.

However, several Minecraft Redditors were quite serious and explained how players must always smelt items in multiples of 8. They also pointed out how a wood log should be deconstructed into charcoal instead of planks and sticks for smelting.

One Redditor also mentioned how players would have to be near a furnace at all times to add sticks after planks burn out just to continue the smelting process. This can be tedious and time-consuming. Hence, it is not the most efficient way.

Several Redditors mentioned fuel alternatives like dried kelp, bamboo, and even blaze rods. Though coal is the most common fuel item in the game, players can make farms of other fuel alternatives and easily use them for smelting.

Overall, the post garnered a lot of upvotes and comments where Minecraft Redditors poured in with their views regarding fuel items in the game. Though they didn't particularly agree with the original poster's idea for fuel efficiency, they discussed several possible alternatives.

