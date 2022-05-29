Minecraft Redditor creates a stunning stop motion animation of a build

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can easily take a screenshot by pressing the F2 key. If they take loads of screenshots in quick succession, they can create a stop motion animation. The same concept was utilized by a player who made a brilliant stop motion animation of a moving build. The short video that was created was posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page, and thousands of people flocked to it.

A Redditor by the name of u/CatchImpossible6123 posted the short, stop motion video in which they built a man emerging from the ground with an axe and pounding it on the ground, creating a large explosion. The fascinating part is that the player changes each and every block after every screenshot to make the video play smoothly.

Unfortunately, the post is no longer available as the moderators removed it.

The post was removed by the Minecraft Reddit page moderators (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the clip, the player first chooses a flat area surrounded by huge mountains. They then switch on a lever that results in lightning strikes in a particular area. After this, the player starts building the structure of the man and seamlessly taking screenshots at regular intervals. Then, the man swings the axe and creates an explosion; the man's statue itself gets obliterated and into pieces.

Reaction from fans on the stunning stop motion animation made by the Minecraft Redditor

These types of mind-blowing creative videos are occasional on the Minecraft Reddit page; hence, they are highly appreciated by the community. The sheer effort and dedication going into the execution of the concept were clearly displayed in the video and the build.

Within 7 hours, the post received a whopping 33.5 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Fans were extremely impressed by the animation and commended the original poster.

The player changed the build in each frame of the stop motion animation (Image via u/CatchImpossible6123)

Several people were simply blown away by the creativity of the original poster. They asked and wondered how long it would take to build something like this. These kinds of builds can take several days, and unfortunately, the original poster has not commented or answered these questions.

Some people humorously commented that it took the maker 15 seconds to build the thing simply because the video was 15 seconds long. Of course, this was all in jest.

Other people talked about the details regarding how the stop motion animation was made. They urged the original poster to post a behind-the-scenes video or at least explain how they pulled it off and what the framerate of the animation was. Some assumed that it was 10 FPS, but no one knows for sure as the original poster has not replied to any of the comments yet.

Overall, this stop motion animation of a man's statue creating an explosion with an axe was brilliantly built and was highly praised by thousands of Minecraft Redditors on the page. It instantly became the top post of the day; however, the clip is no longer available for viewing.

