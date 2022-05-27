Top 7 additions to look forward to in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is right around the corner, and players are eagerly waiting for it to drop. Recently, Mojang finally announced the release date for the update, June 7. With this announcement — plus the fact that the development of the update has shifted to the pre-release stage — it is unlikely that there will be new features coming to the update.

The Wild Update will offer a plethora of new mobs, biomes, and items. The Warden mob will dwell in the sculk-laden Deep Dark Biome, Frogs will hop around in the muddy and mirky Mangrove Swamp, and the Allay mob will be waiting to be rescued from Illager structures.

With new echo shards, players will be able to craft a new recovery compass, make a new Music Disc 5 from disc fragments, and even combine boats and chests to carry more items while exploring. Needless to say, there is a lot to look forward to in the new update.

7 best additions coming to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

7) Mangrove Swamp

Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

One of the new biomes added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be the Mangrove Swamp. During Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang announced how they wanted to give a facelift to the Swamp biomes and add a new type as well.

The Mangrove Swamp will be filled with dense mangrove trees, with its roots reaching the ground. New mud blocks will also be generated here that can be crafted into a whole set of new mud-related blocks. Mangrove trees will also offer a new wood type for players to try. New frog mobs will frequently spawn in this biome, too.

6) Boat with Chest

Boat with Chest (Image via Mojang)

There are thousands of players who do not have access to Elytra or Shulker boxes. Hence, players are eagerly waiting for this feature where they can put a chest on a boat to store more items on the go. This will be especially useful when players are exploring vast oceans for loot.

5) Allay

Allay mob (Image via Mojang)

Allay is a new friendly and cute mob that will initially be trapped inside Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Players can rescue them from evil Illagers. Doing this will greatly help players as these cute mobs can gather dropped items and give them to the player or throw them near a note block.

4) Frogs

Frogs in Swamps (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are derpy, cute passive mobs that can be found in Swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. They will randomly hop and croak, making them super fun to watch. They can be bred with slimeballs and will lay frogspawn eggs that will hatch into Tadpoles.

Whenever small slimes or magma cubes are around, Frogs will become hostile towards them and eat them.

3) Ancient City

Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Ancient City is a brand new structure coming to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. This will be part of the new Deep Dark Biome and will be one of the biggest structures in the game. Deep underground, this haunting structure will be filled with sculk blocks, mysterious structures, and statues.

At the center, a huge statue of the Warden will be present. This will have some of the most valuable loot in the game.

2) Deep Dark Biome

Deep Dark biome generates Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

The new Deep Dark Biome has long been awaited as it was announced back in 2020. The biome has expanded a lot more in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update and will be filled with all kinds of sculk blocks that can summon the terrifying Warden. Players will have to be sneaky and quiet in order to survive.

1) Warden

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most interesting addition to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is the Warden mob. This will be the most powerful and horrific mob in the game, even more so than Wither. It can obliterate even the strongest players, forcing them to sneak around the biome. Luckily, it will only spawn in the new Deep Dark biome; hence, facing the beast is optional.

