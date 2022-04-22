Top 5 loot items players can get from Ancient City in Minecraft

Ancient City is a new structure coming to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. It will be a part of the spooky Deep Dark Biome and will have some of the best loot in the entire game.

Several newly added items and some already existing precious loot will be found in several chests spread around the structure.

The 1.19 update will bring one of the scariest biomes and mobs to the game. With the Warden spawning in the Deep Dark biome and these new structures, players must always prepare well before heading into this biome.

However, once they successfully navigate to a chest in these structures, they will find some great excellent loot for all the risks they take.

Five most useful loot items from Ancient City in Minecraft

5) Potion of regeneration

A Potion of Healing (Image via Minecraft)

The Ancient City is dangerous simply because it contains loads of sculk sensors and shriekers that can summon the Warden. Hence, these health and regeneration potions can significantly help users survive when a Warden is after them. They can be easily found in several chests.

4) Echo shards

Crafting echo shards (Image via Minecraft)

This is another rare item only found in chests located in the Ancient City. They can only be used to craft a recovery compass that helps gamers find their last place of death so that they don't lose any valuable items they drop.

Mojang may add some other uses to these shards, although nothing can be said for sure.

3) Disc fragments

Disc fragment (Image via Minecraft)

In the latest snapshot 22w16b, Mojang added a new music disc called '5'. However, players won't be able to find it as a whole. Instead, they have to collect several fragments and combine them to obtain the disc.

These fragments only generate in Ancient City chests, making the complete disc extremely rare.

2) Swift Sneak enchanted book

A Swift Sneak 3 enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

This is a new enchantment that will be coming in the next update. Swift sneak enables users to walk faster while crouching, and they won't make any sound. Hence, gamers can sneak past sculk blocks.

This is a great way to speed up their travel if they are constantly crouching around Deep Dark Biome. It is a treasure enchantment only found in these structures.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple

An Enchanted Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft)

One of the rarest items in the entire game is surprisingly common in Ancient Cities, and rightfully so. Players can encounter the terrifying beast if they make any mistakes.

Hence, to help them survive, Mojang made god apples quite common in these structures. Gamers can even find two of them in the same chest.

