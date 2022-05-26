Minecraft Redditor showcases similarity between villager and ocelot skins

Minecraft is such a detailed game that players keep finding new similarities, connections, and secrets in the textures of blocks, mob skins, and more. The game never fails to amaze players because of how intricate it is. These kinds of discoveries are constantly shared on the Minecraft Reddit page, where players from all around the globe flock to discuss these aspects of the sandbox game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/Paopou__ posted a photo where they pointed out how similar an ocelot mob skin and a jungle villager skin looked. The pattern of the ocelot mob was quite similar to the hide that the villager was wearing.

In the caption, the original poster questioned whether villagers are actually passive and peaceful or not since they wear the hide of other animals. The yellowish skin with dark brown dots looks quite identical in both the mob skins.

These kinds of similarities are fascinating to see in Minecraft. Jungle villagers can only spawn if players use a villager spawn egg in creative mode in a jungle biome since there are no jungle villages that naturally generate in the world.

Reactions from Minecraft players regarding the similarity between ocelot and villager skins

Several people were fascinated to see the striking resemblance between the skins of a jungle villager and an ocelot. Many flocked to the post to discuss the fact that villagers are not as peace-loving and passive as some might think.

Within a day, the post received over 22 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

After seeing the caption and understanding the context of the photo, many fans also pointed out that there are certain villager jobs that are not the most peaceful. Butchers, leatherworkers, weaponsmiths, and fishermen villagers cannot be called passive or peace-loving as their job is either directly or indirectly related to harming other animals or mobs.

They may seem peaceful as they don't actively kill or become hostile, but their jobs say otherwise.

Other than that, several people commented on the pacifist aspect and how the original poster might've confused it with being "vegan"; they debated as to whether villagers were peace-loving or not continued. A few people, to bolster their point, also mentioned that villagers are able to make killing machines like iron golems to protect themselves.

Overall, the post blew up on the Minecraft Reddit page as thousands of people tried to arrive at a conclusion as to whether villagers were actually pacifists. The post is still going strong in terms of relevance as more and more people find themselves on it, learning about the similarity between the ocelot and the villager skins.

Minecraft has been around for a decent amount of time, and the developers — through their efforts and updates — have managed to keep the title engaging and fun. With so much to do and discover in the game, it's unlikely the game's popularity is going to dwindle anytime soon.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh