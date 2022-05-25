Minecraft Redditor showcases fascinating RGB Moire effect through map art

Map art in Minecraft is a fascinating way to create almost any visual in the game. The actual in-game world becomes the canvas on which players can place blocks and create massive artwork, which will then showcase itself on a map of that area. Several map artworks are frequently showcased on the Minecraft Reddit page by players from all around the globe.

Recently, a Redditor with the username 'u/OscGra01' posted a fascinating video where they showcased the Moire effect created by several map arts in the game. All these map arts contained small pixel-like dots made from red, green, and blue blocks. The player placed all the maps in a glowing item frame so that it radiates some light as well.

When these map arts were combined, the player took a few steps back from it and started to expand the FOV of the character. Soon enough, the small RGB dots on the map art started to move in a parallax motion as the player started to move. Furthermore, the dots started connecting to each other, the colors looked distorted and wavy at some angles as well. This was an unintentional yet brilliant Moire effect created by the original poster.

Reaction from players on the fascinating RGB pixel effect

Minecraft Redditors are quite used to beautiful but static map art. This technique is not brand new, and many players are quite accustomed and familiar to it. However, this particular video of map art creating the Moire effect was mind-blowing for most. Hence, the post received over 42 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day.

As much as people were impressed by the map art, they were also curious to know how the original poster created this in Minecraft. The original poster replied and explained how they first created a bed of black concrete and then made small 3x3 holes in which they made three lines of red, green, and blue blocks. They rinsed and repeated the process to achieve this type of map art and later discovered that it created the Moire effect as well.

Several people pointed out the actual scientific name of this optical effect, 'Moire Effect.' In basic terms, certain interference patterns emerge when two ruled patterns with transparent gaps overlap with one another. This was unintentionally created by the original poster, hence they wrote 'discovered' in the caption.

Looking at the Moire effect, some players also pointed out how it looked like an LED screen. The screen is made up of thousands of LEDs that look similar to this at a microscopic level. Players were able to identify this because whenever a photo is taken of a screen, this type of Moire effect is visible. Later, players started discussing how people have made complex structures in Minecraft simply with redstone contraptions.

Overall, the fascinating optical effect achieved by a basic RGB map art was appreciated by many Minecraft Redditors. The post is still going strong as new players are flocking to it to see the effect.

Edited by Mayank Shete