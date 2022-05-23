Minecraft Redditor showcases a humorous comic art of a new player

When a player first enters the Minecraft world, they start their journey with the most hilarious task, punching a tree. Gathering wood and making basic tools and blocks with it is the first step every player takes. However, it may seem quite funny and ridiculous. A player took up the same concept, made it into a witty comic art, and posted it on the popular Minecraft Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor going by the name 'u/orangedudes' posted a hilarious single-page comic art of a new player starting off their journey in the game world. The picture showed how a Steve-skinned player was standing in a plains biome, talking about how he knew the basics of the game and asked what he should do next.

Humorously, the final frame of the comic included a sun that gently advised the player to start punching a tree.

Reaction from fans on the clever comic art made by Minecraft Redditor about a new player

The comic was quite funny simply because of the hilarious reply from the sun to simply start punching a tree. People loved the art and flooded the post within a day. It has received over 29 thousand upvotes and several hundred comments as users discussed the basics of the game and the amusing reply by the sun.

Punching a tree in the game is itself considered the basics, hence, some Redditors were confused about what the player in the comic learned as 'basics' if they hadn't punched a tree yet.

Reddit users commented on how some new players who haven't played any game might need to learn to use different buttons and their usage in the game. They also talked about punching dirt and achieving the 'Taking Inventory' advancement.

One of the classic visuals of Minecraft is the square sun and moon. However, in the comic, the original poster made the sun round. This was questioned by many as they didn't like the circular sun.

Some Redditors humorously commented on how the player was using Vanilla Tweaks to make the sun round. Others hilariously mentioned that it was a "giant talking egg" rather than the sun.

Other than this, people also shared what they would do after entering the Minecraft world for the first time. Some shared how they would find a village first, while others talked about digging down and learning about the game the hard way.

There are many ways a player can progress in the game, however, the most basic and most common way is to punch a tree.

Overall, people on the popular Minecraft Reddit page loved the simple yet funny comic art about a new player starting out in the world of Minecraft and how the sun advised the player to punch a tree. Even after a day, the post is still going strong on the Reddit page.

